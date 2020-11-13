New Ozark cast additions hint at what's in store for final season

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The list of Byrde family enemies looks ready to grow longer.

Netflix has announced new cast members for the fourth and final season of Ozark. In addition, the streamer has revealed season 3 recurring actors Damian Young (Homeland) and Felix Solis (Charmed) are being bumped up to series regulars. After merciless cartel leader Omar Navarro was hinted at for the first two seasons, Solis memorably brought the character to life in the latest episodes, which ended with Navarro f0rming a blood alliance with Wendy (Laura Linney) and Marty (Jason Bateman).

And, according to the descriptions for the new additions, Navarro's crew is expanding: Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist) as Javi Elizonndro, "member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle’s cartel;" Adam Rothenberg (Ripper Street) as Mel Sattem, "a cop who fell from grace who now works as a P.I. He enjoys the chase and won’t rest until he unravels the truth;" Bruno Bichir (Narcos) as Navarro’s priest, "Navarro’s confessor and confident; works for the cartel because he deeply believes he belongs where God is needed most;" CC Castillo (True Detective) as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, "Missouri law enforcement who refuses to play on anyone’s terms but her own;" and Katrina Lenk (Tony Award winner for The Band’s Visit, Tommy) as Clare Shaw, "CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company, whose judgement is corrupted as she learns the true cost of power."

Speaking to EW for a season 3 postmortem, showrunner Chris Mundy said of finally introducing Navarro: "We wanted him to be a real person, and I mean that not just as a character, but we wanted him to feel like a real person when we met him. As we were breaking season 3, we originally thought we would use him less, and then we just really loved what the actor, Felix, did, and we loved grounding it as much as we could. Every year we like to think that our world just keeps getting bigger — but hopefully naturally so. If there's always been this pressure that's been exerted on us from the cartel and Mexico, it just felt like a natural extension to actually see it and be there. We want the world to grow in the same way that our characters are growing."

When it came to early hints of what was to come next, Mundy teased: "I think [season 4] will be about whether or not Ruth (Julia Garner) really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else. And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

Season 4 production is set to begin this year, with the 14 episodes to be released in two parts.

