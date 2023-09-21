Oysters return to the Firth of Forth for first time in a century

The ground-breaking Restoration Forth project has seen thousands of native oysters cultivated and brought to the Scottish coast - Callum Bennetts/MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY

Native oysters have returned to the Firth of Forth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration project aimed at rewilding the seas.

More than 30,000 oysters will be reintroduced to the Scottish estuary, in an attempt to create a new oyster reef providing a habitat for species from fish to crabs, sea snails and sponges.

Historically, enormous oyster beds provided an important source of food and livelihoods for communities on the Fife and East Lothian coasts.

Two centuries ago, more than 30 million were harvested every year, making them cheap and accessible to the poor.

However, they were lost as a result of overfishing and industrial development, with oyster harvesting effectively coming to an end in the Forth by 1900.

Earlier this year, the first seeding of seagrass was successfully carried out in three locations along the coast as part of a three year reintroduction project.

The native oysters being introduced to the Firth of Forth were sourced from Little Loch Broom in the Highlands, with the first batch of around 5,000 recently introduced off the coast of Edinburgh.

“It’s so exciting that the first native oysters are now in their new home in the Firth of Forth,” said Caitlin Godfrey, a shellfish engagement officer at the Marine Conservation Society.

“Native oysters have huge cultural value in this area and throughout the project we are re-connecting communities with the fascinating history of oysters in the Forth.

“Alongside seagrass meadows, they will play a crucial role in transforming the future of this coastal environment for both people and nature.”

The oysters will filter the water in which they live and improve its clarity, allowing more light to penetrate through to the seabed and help the growth of aquatic plants such as seagrass.

The trial sites are Tyninghame Beach in East Lothian, Pettycur Bay in Fife and Dalmeny’s Drum Sands near Edinburgh.

Bill Simpson, skipper of the Conserver boat, from which the oysters were distributed into the Firth, said: “I’ve been working on the Forth for over 50 years and have read and heard stories of oysters and Newhaven fishermen.

“It’s good to know we will have oysters back, let’s hope they go forth and multiply.”

Màiri McAllan, the SNP’s net zero secretary, described the return of native oysters to the Firth of Forth as an “historic event”.

She added: “In the midst of a nature and climate crisis, we all have a responsibility to support the recovery of our natural environment.”

