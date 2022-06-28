Oyster Point Pharma Announces Operating Expense Streamlining Plan

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.
·8 min read
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Plan to Continue to Drive TYRVAYA® Launch with Approximately 150-200 Field-Based Sales Resources

Plan Expected to Deliver Expense Savings of Approximately $6-8 Million in the Second Half of 2022 and $40-48 Million in 2023

Company to Refocus Research and Development Efforts on OC-01 (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for Neurotrophic Keratopathy and its ETF™ Gene Therapy Program

Study Results for OLYMPIA Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Stage 1 Neurotrophic Keratopathy Expected in Q4’22

PRINCETON, N.J., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced it will implement an operating expense streamlining plan that will include a reduction of employee and non-employee expenses across the organization. The Company plans to continue to drive the launch of TYRVAYA® with approximately 150-200 field-based sales resources.

“Today’s announcement is part of a strategic plan aimed at maximizing the commercial potential of TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray and creating value for Oyster Point stakeholders,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS, president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma. “The plan is designed to prioritize launch expenses for TYRVAYA and its field-based sales resources, streamline corporate operating expenses to drive efficiencies, and strengthen our balance sheet, including seeking non-dilutive sources of capital. We believe this plan will continue to drive the TYRVAYA launch while reducing the total operating expenses required to achieve future profitability. I remain impressed by what the Oyster Point team has achieved, including approximately 7,000 unique TYRVAYA prescribers from launch to date as of June 22nd, and I look forward to future milestones ahead. I also want to recognize affected employees for their contributions in furthering our mission to improve care for patients with ophthalmic disease.”

To reflect these strategic priorities, the Company is also announcing that Daniel Lochner, its current Chief Financial Officer, will take on additional responsibilities now serving in a dual role as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.

Michael Campbell, the Company’s current Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations, will be promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial, and John Snisarenko, Chief Commercial Officer, will retire from the Company effective July 1, 2022. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Dan and Mike and thank John for his partnership over the last 2 years,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS, president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma.

The plan is expected to reduce operating expenses by approximately $6-8 million in the second half of 2022, net of severance costs, and reduce operating expenses by approximately $40-48 million in 2023. The reduction in operating expenses is expected to be primarily driven by lower non-employee-related general and administrative and research and development expenses, and to a lesser extent, by the reduction of up to 50 roles across the organization. Total operating expenses in 2023 are expected to be lower than total operating expenses in 2022.

The plan also includes refocusing the Company’s research and development efforts on OC-01 (varenicline solution) nasal spray to target Stage 1 Neurotrophic Keratopathy and Enriched Tear Film (ETF™) Gene Therapy to target Stages 2 and 3 Neurotrophic Keratopathy. The Company expects study results for the OLYMPIA Phase 2 clinical trial for Stage 1 Neurotrophic Keratopathy during the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company has submitted a Pre-IND meeting request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the ETF™ Gene Therapy program and expects to hold the Pre-IND meeting during the second half of 2022.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA-approval for TYRVAYA® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding the future of the Company’s business, the Company’s future plans and strategies, commercial opportunities, interactions with regulators, regulatory approvals, preclinical and clinical results, future financial condition, the timing of preclinical and clinical trials, including data from such trials and other expected milestones, the timing of coverage determinations for TYRVAYA Nasal Spray and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company’s product candidates and other future conditions. The words "if approved," “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “pipeline,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and assumptions of the Company, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the Company’s plans and potential for success relating to commercializing TYRVAYA; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of TYRVAYA and the Company’s preclinical and clinical product candidates; the Company’s plans relating to the further development and manufacturing of TYRVAYA and its preclinical and clinical candidates, including potential additional indications or disease areas to be evaluated and pursued; the timing of initiation of the Company’s future preclinical studies or clinical trials; the uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the likelihood of positive preclinical study results, and the likelihood of clinical trials demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the Company’s product or product candidates; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of TYRVAYA and our clinical and preclinical candidates, including in potential additional indications for TYRVAYA and potential filings in additional jurisdictions; the prevalence of dry eye disease and Neurotrophic Keratopathy (NK) and the size of the market opportunities for the Company’s product candidates; the expected potential benefits of strategic collaborations with third parties and the Company’s ability to attract collaborators with development, regulatory and commercialization expertise; existing regulations and regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; the Company’s plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights throughout the world, including extensions of existing patent terms where available; the Company’s continued reliance on third parties to conduct additional preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, and for the manufacture of its product and product candidates; economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company’s ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key personnel needed to develop and commercialize its product and product candidates, and to grow the Company; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; market conditions; the sufficiency of the Company’s existing capital resources to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and the Company’s expectations regarding the period during which it will qualify as an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, including in the sections captioned “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings that it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Copies of these filings are available online at www.oysterpointrx.com. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact
Arty Ahmed
(646) 436-4702
aahmed@oysterpointrx.com

Media Contact
Karen Castillo-Paff
(347) 920-0248
kpaff@oysterpointrx.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Blue Bombers stay unbeaten with 26-12 win over Tiger-Cats

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson was understated about his fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown Friday. The veteran snared a tipped pass by Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans to help seal Winnipeg's 26-12 win over the visiting Tiger-Cats. The Bombers (3-0) remained unbeaten to start the CFL season, while the Ticats were winless in three starts. “It was a good night. A good night at the office,” Jefferson said. “Offence, defence, special teams came out and did what we

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Defending champion Lightning's bid for 3-peat falls short

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t relinquish their grip on the Stanley Cup without a fight. Andrei Vasilevskiy rejected shot after shot, keeping the two-time defending champions’ quest for a threepeat alive. In the end, another superb performance by the star goaltender wasn’t enough to keep the Colorado Avalanche from wresting the title away. The Lightning were 3-0 when facing possible elimination before Sunday night’s 2-1 loss in Game 6 stopped a bid to become the first team to

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • The untapped potential of Raptors’ Christian Koloko

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Christian Koloko, how he fits with the Toronto Raptors and why the 22-year-old center already has way more to his game than what he's shown so far. Full podcast that also touches on Ron Harper Jr. is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel

  • Nazem Kadri clowns Maple Leafs management after winning Stanley Cup

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie support Nazem Kadri's decision to clap back at those who considered him a "liability."

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s