‘The Oyster’: Logan Browning, Carla Cugino, Mamoudou Athie & Giancarlo Esposito Among Cast For Sci-Fi Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Sci-fi podcast The Oyster from pod group The Paragon Collective is to be voiced by Logan Browning (Netflix’s Dear White People), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World), Keith David (The Thing), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Constance Zimmer (House of Cards), Donnell Rawlings (Chappelle’s Show) and Kenny Allen (Zane & Heath Unfiltered).

The Oyster is set in 2050 on an Earth that has become uninhabitable due to overwhelming carbon emissions. To try and save the human race, every person was given a government-mandated microchip implanted in their brains in an attempt to facilitate the migration to an underground shelter, as well as a point score to determine their usefulness to future society. This same score determined who had a place underground and who was left above to die. After eliminating 20 percent of the population, the government realized that was still not enough to sustain life underground. So in 2052, the government took a more drastic measure in an attempt to cut emissions and resource usage– and so ‘The Oyster’ was born. The Oyster is a software program that fills the user with nothing except pleasure and pure bliss. But what happens when reality begins to fade and The Oyster is all that remains?

The series is created, written and executive-produced by Alexander Aldea and Adrienne Schaffler.

Logan Browning and Alex Cline from The Paragon Collective also serve as executive producers. Jordan Cobb (creator of Janus Descending and Primordial Deep) also wrote for the series alongside Aldea and Schaffler.

The first episode premieres November 13, 2020.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.