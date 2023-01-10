Oxygen supply crisis in hospitals has caused heart attacks, NHS admits

Patients line a corridor at Aintree Hospital, Merseyside - Liam Thorp/Liverpool Echo

Oxygen supply issues and patients being treated in corridors has led to heart attacks, NHS England has said.

Officials issued a “patient safety alert” after 120 incidents were linked to errors using oxygen cylinders.

Some 43 incidents included in the review were cases where patients came to moderate, severe harm or death, the alert says.

The problems, which have been recorded over the last 12 months, include staff giving patients empty cylinders or failing to switch them on.

In some instances blunders have "compromised" the delivery of oxygen to patients, which has led to "serious deterioration and cardiac or respiratory arrest", according to the alert.

Oxygen cylinders being rationed

It states that extreme pressure in the health system - particularly when there are surges in respiratory illnesses including flu and Covid - can lead to an increased use of oxygen cylinders in areas that are not connected to medical gas pipelines.

This might mean people who need oxygen being treated in a corridor or a side room that is not connected to the main supply system, or waiting in the back of ambulances outside the hospital.

The surge in demand "increases the known risks associated with the use of oxygen gas cylinders", the alert adds.

Other errors have been recorded due to the "inappropriate" transportation of cylinders or not securing the devices properly.

The document, issued to A&E departments and ambulance trusts, also states that "there is a need to conserve oxygen cylinder use to ensure a robust supply chain process".

The alert comes after the leading supplier of oxygen cylinders to the NHS issued a warning last week that some types were being rationed due to supply constraints and only issued on a “full for empty” basis.

Trusts have been asked to ensure that risk assessments are done to "in all areas where patients are being acutely cared for (either temporarily or permanently) without routine access to medical gas pipeline systems", the alert says.

It adds: "In the last 12 months (the NHS in England) identified 120 patient safety incidents, including those with these themes: cylinder empty at point of use; cylinder not switched on; cylinders inappropriately transported; cylinders inappropriately secured.

"Some of these reports described compromised oxygen delivery to the patient, leading to serious deterioration and cardiac or respiratory arrest."

It adds: "During periods of extreme pressure, often exacerbated by a surge in respiratory conditions, demand on supplies of oxygen cylinders, especially the smaller sizes, increases in the NHS due to the need to provide essential oxygen treatment in areas without access to medical gas pipeline systems.

"This surge in demand increases the known risks associated with the use of oxygen gas cylinders."

NHS England was contacted for comment.