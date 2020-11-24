OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case

·2 min read

Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty Tuesday to three criminal charges, formally admitting its role in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of thousands of deaths over the past two decades.

In a virtual hearing with a federal judge in Newark, New Jersey, the OxyContin maker admitted impeding the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's efforts to combat the addiction crisis. Purdue acknowledged that it had not maintained an effective program to prevent prescription drugs from being diverted to the black market, even though it had told the DEA it did have such a program, and that it provided misleading information to the agency as a way to boost company manufacturing quotas.

It also admitted paying doctors through a speakers program to induce them to write more prescriptions for its painkillers.

The guilty pleas were entered by Purdue board chairperson Steve Miller on behalf of the company. They were part of a criminal and civil settlement announced last month between the Stamford, Connecticut-based company and the Justice Department.

The deal includes $8.3 billion in penalties and forfeitures, but the company is on the hook for a direct payment to the federal government of only a fraction of that, $225 million. It would pay the smaller amount as long as it executes a settlement moving through federal bankruptcy court with state and local governments and other entities suing it over the toll of the opioid epidemic.

Members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the company have also agreed to pay $225 million to the federal government to settle civil claims. No criminal charges have been filed against family members, although their deal leaves open the possibility of that in the future.

Purdue's plea to federal crimes provides only minor comfort for advocates who want to see harsher penalties for the OxyContin maker and its owners. The ongoing drug overdose crisis, which appears to be growing worse during the coronavirus pandemic, has contributed to the deaths of more than 470,000 Americans over the past two decades, most of those from legal and illicit opioids.

The attorneys general for about half the states opposed the federal settlement, as well as the company’s proposed settlement in bankruptcy court. In the bankruptcy case, Purdue has proposed transforming into a public benefit corporation with its proceeds going to help address the opioid crisis.

The attorneys general and some activists are upset that despite the Sacklers giving up control of the company, the family remains wealthy and its members will not face prison or other individual penalties.

The activists say there’s no difference between the actions of the company and its owners, who also controlled Purdue's board until the past few years.

Geoff Mulvihill, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Canada's world junior camp suspended due to positive COVID-19 tests

    Two Canadian national team hopefuls have been placed under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Golden Knights, Blue Jackets report small COVID-19 outbreaks at team facilities

    Members of both the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets have recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the temporary closure of both teams’ practice facilities.

  • Braves, RHP Charlie Morton agree to 1-year, $15 million deal

    Charlie Morton is headed back to the team that drafted him in 2002.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ravens' playoff hopes are precarious as they face Steelers on Thanksgiving

    The Ravens went from a legitimate contender to a team fighting to make the playoffs.

  • Wizards GM denies that John Wall requested trade: 'There's no issues with John and I'

    John Wall apparently doesn't want out of Washington after all.

  • Barry Sanders threatens legal action against brewery over beer using his photo, trolling Lions

    The "Same Old Lager" featured what appeared to be an 8-bit version of Barry Sanders on the can.

  • As college basketball implodes, the sport needs to pivot to save season — 'It's going to be a disaster'

    A bleak spree of news the past 72 hours leaves college basketball at a crossroads. The sport is crumbling in front of us because of greed, competing agendas and a lack of leadership. And it may mean another canceled NCAA tournament if action isn't taken.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the final arbiter whether the Bucks have done enough

    It often feels like the only way he’ll leave Milwaukee is if he doesn’t give them a choice. The last week was a publicized reminder of just how capable they can be of doing that.

  • Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson among Hall of Fame semifinalists

    Manning and Woodson are among four players who made the semifinals in their first year of eligibility. The others are Calvin Johnson and Jared Allen.

  • College hoops primer: Top freshmen to watch, Final Four favorites and sleepers

    The 2021 NBA draft class is shaping up to be one of the most talented ever, which means there will be a lot of exciting freshmen to watch this college basketball season. Here’s a look at Final Four contenders, sleeper teams and which freshmen could steal the show.

  • What 'Ted Lasso' actually says about how far American soccer has come

    As the conversation and critical praise regarding "Ted Lasso" have grown, we were naturally curious to experience it for ourselves.

  • The NFC East is on the verge of making history! Terrible history, but still!

    The NFC East is on track to make some very bad playoff history.

  • David Maas, part of iconic 'Quick Change' NBA halftime show, dies of COVID-19

    David Maas, half of the famous David & Dania Quick Change act that wowed NBA audiences for years, has died of COVID-19 at age 57.

  • Can Steelers go 16-0? They face tough test vs. Ravens with Thanksgiving game on Yahoo Sports app

    The Steelers say they aren't worried about 16-0, but the talk will be impossible to avoid if they win Thursday.

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Giants have been great to bettors, but can they win the NFC East?

    Bettors are pretty fond of the 2020 New York Giants.

  • Balance Athletica debuts second Outlander collection, vows to donate a portion of sales to Toys for Tots

    Not to mention, all men’s and women’s pieces in the Outlander capsule are now available in XXS – XXXXL.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers announce gaming partnership with BetMGM

    The Steelers are the sixth NFL team to announce a partnership with BetMGM.

  • 2020 NASCAR team reviews: Richard Childress Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports

    Austin Dillon made the playoffs while Bubba Wallace finished six spots higher than he did in 2019.

  • How battling his brothers prepared runner Moh Ahmed for world-level success

    Moh Ahmed narrowly missed the Olympic podium in 2016 and three years later earned world bronze after leading late in the race, yet some of his fiercest battles haven't been waged on a running track. There were many days spent as a young teen playing basketball at a park with younger twin brothers Ibrahim and Kadar, about two kilometres from home in St. Catharines, Ont., while their parents worked. "They were feisty and competitive," Ahmed said in a phone interview with CBC Sports. "They wouldn't go home until they gave me the best effort they could. They were my brothers but also my best friends." Ibrahim and Kadar have watched the 5,000-metre runner become a five-time Canadian champion, national record-holder and now a serious medal contender for the Tokyo Olympics next summer. On July 10, Ahmed ran the 10th fastest 5,000 in history, bettering his own Canadian record by 10 seconds in 12 minutes 47.20 seconds.  Two weeks later, he ran a 1,500 in 3:34.89, the fifth-fastest time ever by a Canadian. 'They inspired me' All that time spent battling his brothers looks to be paying off. "It's a competitive milieu I grew up in that really helped me. They inspired me," Ahmed said of his brothers, who also played soccer and basketball. "They were always good, making teams and brought that competitiveness home. "In Grade 7 and 8 I was still immature, in terms of my body. I went to a school with some incredible athletes so I couldn't make any of the teams." WATCH | Mo Ahmed: From humble beginnings … to Olympic podium?: Ahmed started running track at age 13 and was further inspired seeing track athletes on television at the 2004 Athens Olympics, as well as Canadian sprint kayaker Adam van Koeverden, who won gold and bronze medals at those Games. "Watching all those races," he said, "I had goosebumps. I remember running around the basement after each of those races for 15 to 20 minutes. In my Grade 8 yearbook I wrote 'Olympian' as my future occupation. I didn't know what that meant but it's the fact I was inspired and held on to that [dream]." Ahmed, now 29, realized his Olympic dream in 2012 in London, where he finished 18th in the 10,000. Four years later, he doubled up in Rio, placing 32nd and fourth, respectively, in the 10,000 and 5,000. Ahmed's breakout moment came three months earlier at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., according to Jerry Schumacher, his coach at the Portland-based Bowerman Track Club since 2014. The former University of Wisconsin-Madison standout took the lead with a lap to go in the 5,000 and hung on for a third-place finish in 13 minutes 1.74 seconds. "I remember thinking he was just scratching the surface and there was better coming," Schumacher told CBC Sports. Ahmed went on to earn Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 and last September clocked 13:01.11 for bronze at the world championships in Doha, Qatar. If there's a sign the Somalia-born runner is ready for Tokyo, he said his record 5,000 run in July at an instrasquad meet in Portland "felt fairly easy. WATCH | Ahmed shatters his 5,000m Canadian record: "Physically I was ready for it, and mentally and emotionally as well," said Ahmed, who enjoys writing and poetry away from the track. "I was very much in tune with my body, on top of my stride, controlling my body and emotions, and was able to observe and read the race well." He's kind of like that quiet assassin. ... He's got this quiet confidence but when he comes out [on the track] he packs a big punch. — Bowerman Track Club coach Jerry Schumacher on Ahmed His brother Ibrahim was able to attend, which gave him extra motivation. "Every scream, every yell and every shout from [Ibrahim] and [my coach and teammates] had pure encouragement," Ahmed said. "It was pushing me, propelling me. There's a deep connection with those individuals and I know how bad they want it for me." Better at handling nerves, pressure "He's kind of like that quiet assassin," Schumacher said of Ahmed, laughing. "You don't expect it [because] he's a very unassuming guy and humble. He's got this quiet confidence but when he comes out [on the track] he packs a big punch." Ahmed admitted to feeling more confident in his abilities and more experienced in handling the nerves, anxiousness and pressures of racing. He also considers himself among those in the hunt for an Olympic medal next summer in Tokyo. Only Joshua Cheptegei, who set a world record of 12:35.36 on Aug. 14, has run faster than Ahmed since Jan. 1, while Cheptegei's Ugandan teammate Jacob Kiplimo (12:48.63) and Ethiopia's Selemon Barega (12:49.08) are the others to have run under 12:51. This is the company Ahmed now keeps and wanted, Schumacher said, when he arrived at Bowerman with big dreams but lacking the skills, confidence and development to immediately reach an elite level. "That's what he's always been driving for," the renowned Schumacher said. "Moh's competitiveness or competitive instincts have been the same since [Day 1]. But medalling at that level, with those guys, is always hard." Ahmed hopes he put enough fear in his competitors in the world final after taking the lead with about 500 metres to the finish, dropping to fifth and working his way back to third on the straightaway at Khalifa International Stadium. WATCH | Ahmed claims 5,000m bronze at 2019 worlds: Health will be paramount in the eight months leading up to Tokyo, Ahmed noted. "My dad once told me, 'Only a healthy man can go out and seek their destiny.' If you are healthy and can pile up the mileage week after week, you'll be prepared," he said. American runner Evan Jager remembers Ahmed having "a lot of room to grow" when he joined Bowerman, watching him make big gains the first two years and reset the bar soon after the 2016 Rio Olympics. "He wasn't going to be satisfied with anything less than standing on the podium at global championships," said Jager, a silver medallist in the 3,000 steeplechase at Rio. "Every part of his life was centred around running and people are starting to see his hard work and dedication pay off. "I was not shocked and shocked at the same time [at his running 12:47] because of how easy he made it look," said Jager, who was in the race but wasn't able to hold Ahmed's pace and didn't finish. "Tough, fun and super frustrating" is how Jager describes battling his longtime teammate at practice these days. "He's definitely more confident over the past two years," Jager said. "Keeping up with him is a tall, tall task. Everyone on the team looks up to him and it just sets the bar even higher. "I would not bet against Moh to medal [in Tokyo] but championship races are so hard and competitive. Everyone brings their A-plus-plus game to an Olympic final and I have no doubt he'll do the required thinking and planning to get there."

  • Week 12 Pickups: Replacing Joe Burrow, Rex Burkhead and more

    With Joe Burrow and Rex Burkhead out with season-ending injuries, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski highlight a couple players to consider rostering.