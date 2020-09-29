Oxurion NV to Present New Pre-Clinical Data on THR-687 at EURETINA 2020 Virtual Meeting, Oct 2-4

Data confirming the promise of THR-687 in treating DME and other retinal vison-threatening retinal diseases, and charactarization of a preclinical model for testing and developing drug candidates for different stages of dryAMD

Leuven, Belgium , 29 September 2020 – 8.00 A.M. CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Bxls: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies for diabetic macular edema (DME), announces today that it will present new pre-clinical data on THR-687 at the EURETINA 2020 Virtual Meeting taking place October 2-4th. The European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) was established over 20 years ago and hosts the leading annual European retinal congress which now attracts over 5,000 vitreoretinal and macular specialists.

The company will make two presentations on pre-clinical data at the meeting as follows (sessions are virtual so have no allocated time slots):

1. Title: THR-687, a potent pan-RGD integrin antagonist, holds promise as next-generation therapy for diabetic macular edema (DME)

Presenter: Tjing-Tjing Hu, Ph.D.

Session: New Drug Treatment and Technology

The goal of this study was to further investigate the therapeutic potential of THR-687 in the streptozotocin (STZ)-induced diabetic rat model. This study showed that THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist, potently inhibits retinal vascular permeability, inflammation, pericyte loss and gliosis induced by diabetes in the STZ rat.

Given its multifaceted mode of action and broad therapeutic potential, this study confirms THR-687 as a promising drug candidate for the treatment of vision-threatening retinal pathologies such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and DME.

2. Title: Characterization of the acute rat model of sodium iodate-induced dry age-related macular degeneration (dryAMD)

Presenter: Inge Van Hove, Ph.D.

Session: AMD

Dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a multifactorial, degenerative retinal-choroidal disease and the leading cause of blindness in the elderly in developed countries. This study aimed to characterize a rat model of the disease, using several non-invasive modalities complemented with immuno-histological analyses.

The study findings indicate that this preclinical model is appropriate for testing and developing drug candidates for different stages of dry AMD using complementary read-outs.

Details of the abstracts can be found on the EURETINA 2020 Virtual website: https://www.euretina.org/congress/amsterdam-2020/virtual-2020-freepapers/

END

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Wouter Piepers,

Global Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32

wouter.piepers@oxurion.com



Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/ Frazer Hall

Tel: +44 20 7638 9571

oxurion@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

Oxurion is building a leading global franchise in the treatment of DME, based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

·THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.

THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-149 with DME-patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.

THR-149 was developed in conjunction with Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC)

·THR-687, is a pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, that is initially being developed as a potential new standard of care for all DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing it as a treatment for DME were announced in January 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial by mid 2021.

THR-687 is an optimized compound derived from a broader library of integrin inhibitors in-licensed from Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.

More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.





