Oxurion Announces Results of the Extraordinary and Annual Shareholders’ Meetings of 3 May 2022 and Invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 24 May 2022

Oxurion NV

Leuven, Belgium, Boston, MA, US – May 6, 2022 – 07.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, held its extraordinary and annual shareholders' meetings on May 3, 2022. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the annual shareholders' meeting. Concerning the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, the attendance quorum required to deliberate and vote on the agenda items was not met, therefore, no deliberation or vote was held.

All documents pertaining to the extraordinary and annual shareholders’ meeting held on May 3, 2022, can be consulted on Oxurion’s website Oxurion/shareholders.

Considering the foregoing, Oxurion announces and convenes a second extraordinary shareholders’ meeting that will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:00 AM (CET), with the same agenda items as the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on May 3, 2022, and for which no attendance quorum will apply to validly deliberate and vote. All documents relating to this second extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting can be consulted on Oxurion’s website Oxurion/shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better improve and preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (ME-RVO). Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients as well as wet AMD and potentially ME-RVO. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Story continues

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Tom Graney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

tom.graney@oxurion.com







Michaël Dillen

Chief Business Officer

Tel: +32 479 783 583

michael.dillen@oxurion.com US



Conway Communications



Beth Kurth



bkurth@conwaycommsir.com











ICR Westwicke

Christopher Brinzey

Tel: +1 617 835 9304

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com









Attachment



