Oxfordshire weekly round-up: 20 November - 26 November 2023

The story of a dad surprising his little girl after being on deployment with the Army for two years was among our most read this week in Oxfordshire.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Oxford and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Army dad surprises daughter after two years apart

A father serving in the British Army has surprised his six-year-old daughter after two years on deployment.

Ella has only seen her father, Ed, for short breaks while he has been serving abroad, so her mother, Vanessa, nominated her for a resilience award.

Little Troopers charity organised for Ella, from Oxfordshire, to be presented with a medal during a school assembly.

Boy with autism left without schooling for 18 months

Max, pictured with his mother Suzie, said he wanted to go to school and learn

A mother has said she feels her 12-year-old son with autism has been "forgotten" after being out of the education system for 18 months.

Max, from Oxfordshire, is entitled to education support to meet his needs but does not have a space at a special school or access to other provision.

Oxfordshire County Council said it was consulting with families to improve services for children with special educational needs and disabilities

Reviving railway could cost £900m, study finds

A railway that closed more than 60 years ago could be brought back for an estimated £900m, according to a new council study.

The report looked at the feasibility of a route connecting Carterton, Witney and Eynsham to Oxford.

It was commissioned by Oxfordshire County Council after the Witney Oxford Transport Group proposed the 14-mile (23km) railway line in 2021.

Plan for all new homes to be carbon neutral by 2025

A council is planning to force all new homes and buildings to be constructed as net zero carbon by 2025.

Oxford City Council is consulting on its Local Plan 2040, which would include new environmental rules for builders.

Home Builders Federation's managing director Neil Jefferson described the rules as "too ambitious" and said they would go beyond government regulations.

Story continues

Charity partners aim to donate 500 Christmas parcels

Two community organisations are working together to provide 500 Christmas food parcels for those in need.

The Lunch Box Project and Banbury Car and Bike Meet aim to raise £5,000 by 17 December, which they will spend on helping people in the Banbury area.

Their partnership started last year, when they raised £4,000 and provided 300 parcels.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.