Oxford woman charged with murder over death of man whose body was found in river two years ago

A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a man whose body was pulled from the River Cherwell in Oxford in 2021.

Scarlet Blake, 25, previously known as Alice Wang, will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court today.

The murder charge relates to the death of Jorge Javier Martin Carreno, 30, who died in July 2021.

The warehouse worker was found dead in the River Cherwell near Parson's Pleasure bathing spot.

Mr Carreno had been on a night out in the centre of Oxford on Saturday 24 into Sunday 25 July 2021.

Blake, from Oxford, has also been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, criminal damage and theft. These charges are not related to the death of Mr Carreno.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps said: "This is a complex investigation and we still need help from the public.

"If you were in the vicinity of Parson's Pleasure, South Park Road, or cycle paths around the river in the early hours or morning of Sunday, 25 July, 2021, please get in touch.

"It may be that you were on your way to work or out for a morning run and saw something that you now think could be useful to us that you have not reported to us yet. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, could be vital to us, so please don't hesitate to get in touch.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area as our investigation continues, and members of the public should feel free to approach them if they want to provide information."