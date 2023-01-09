Oxford United vs Arsenal live: score and updates from the FA Cup

Oxford United await the visit of Arsenal - Reuters

05:28 PM

Can Oxford spring a surprise?

Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the final game in the 2022-2023 FA Cup third round. There have been some cracking games and upsets so far and now it is the turn of Oxford United, 11th in League One, to take their shot at a Premier League big-gun.

Here's Nick Callow to set the scene for us.

Mikel Arteta has challenged Emile Smith Rowe to “jump on the train and make an impact” when he makes his return from injury against League One Oxford United after four months on the sidelines.

Smith Rowe will make his first appearance since groin surgery in September in tonight's FA Cup third round tie after injury deprived the 22-year-old of a possible place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, and he has ground to make up to assist Arsenal's unexpected Premier League title challenge.

Arsenal manager Arteta, like the club’s fanbase, is a huge admirer of the versatile attacking midfielder but warned he will expect him to be back to form quickly having carefully managed his return to full fitness.

Arteta said: “We have been pretty cautious in recent months with him in terms of the progression of his training, but in the end you have to throw him out there and he needs to be able to absorb the minutes. We have probably extended his preparation.

“He also knows he has to jump on the train fast enough to have the impact on this season that we all hope he can have for us.

“He knows he has the space in the squad to return and fulfil his potential. He knows we really like him, that I really like him and he is a very important player for us.”

Smith Rowe could replace any one of Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka at the Kassam Stadium, and providing all goes well he will then hope to be involved in this weekend's North London derby away to Tottenham. He could even even find himself leading the attack, should Arteta give Eddie Nketiah a rest after filling in for the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Story continues

“Emile can play in various positions as an attacking midfielder and as a winger and even a number nine,” Arteta added. “He has those qualities to play in those units on the outside. He complements the team really well and we will exploit that.”

Giving an insight to Smith Rowe's comeback trail, Arteta revealed: “Players go through different phases when they have been out for some time and have had surgery. We have stayed close to him throughout and talked about his mood, his energy and how much he has to do with the team and he has been really good.

One man helping to inspire Smith Rowe has been the effervescent Jesus, himself working back to fitness at the end of next month following a post-World Cup operation.

“He is always around the place with a smile on his face,” Arteta said of his star summer signing from champions Manchester City. “He is still demanding, giving advice and protecting the others.

“He has been living with the team and that is rare and difficult for someone who has not been at a club for long. It really has an impact. And we really need that because they listen to him, they follow him and he is a likeable figure in the dressing room.”

Smith Rowe will be one of many changes in Arteta's regular line-up against their third tier opponents with Matt Turner replacing Aaron Ramsdale in goal and Rob Holding a stand-in for William Saliba in central defence.