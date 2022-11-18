Oxford Union president forced out after missing meetings on 'marginalised groups'

Ahmed Nawaz became the first refugee to take the role of President of the Oxford Union in more than 70 years

After surviving a Taliban school shooting and being forced to leave his home in Pakistan, Ahmad Nawaz embarked on what seemed like a runaway story of success.

He became an anti-radicalisation campaigner, achieved a string of top grades and then won a place at Oxford, becoming the first refugee to take the role of President of the Oxford Union in more than 70 years.

But his story of triumph in the face of adversity appears to have come to a premature halt after he was forced to resign this week.

He was voted out by Union members after missing meetings on how to improve access to the debating society for “marginalised groups”.



Tim Green, the Union’s senior access officer, told students in a packed chamber that Mr Nawaz had shown a “degree of arrogance” by not attending the access committee meetings, while Mr Nawaz claimed he had a vast number of meetings to attend, and his duties were made more difficult due to illness.

At the vote 251 members voted in favour of forcing his resignation, with 164 voting against.



Speaking at the vote, Mr Green said: “Given the fact that just a few hours [after the meetings he missed] he was hosting a three-course dinner, chairing a debate, and speaking to hundreds of people, the committee voted not to accept his excuse.

“He attempted to pass his absence for 'disabling or infectious illness'.

“If it was infectious, then the president was knowingly endangering those around him. If it was disabling, then the speed of his recovery was remarkable given that just a few hours later he was able to make a 10-minute speech to a packed house.”

He said that Mr Nawaz’s absence “implied that the president has more important things to do than improve access to the Union, a society which has historically excluded marginalised groups, and still has significant work to do to improve accessibility.”

Mr Green also alleged that Mr Nawaz had tried to “subvert democracy” and during an earlier hearing had tried to get security staff to remove committee members from the building before changing his mind. Before he resigned Mr Nawaz also faced accusations from Union members that his management style was “authoritarian” and led to a “breakdown in morale”.



Mr Nawaz was only the second Pakistani student to be elected to the prestigious position in the debating society’s 200-year history, after Benazir Bhutto. The only previous refugee to become president was Uwe Kitzinger, an economist and a refugee from Germany, who arrived in Britain in July 1939 and later became an adviser to the first British vice-president of the European Commission.

In 2014, Mr Nawaz was a victim in a Taliban school shooting that killed 132 children, including his younger brother Haris.

He was shot in the shoulder and left for dead before crawling to hide in a small wooden shelter which was then set alight.

Seven Taliban attackers wearing bomb vests had cut through a wire fence to gain entry to the school, before launching an attack on an auditorium where children were taking an exam.

In one of the worst assaults in the country's history, the gunmen then went from room to room, shooting 141 pupils and teachers in a siege that lasted eight hours.

He spent weeks in hospital before being brought to Birmingham for emergency surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to save his arm. Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace prize winner, was treated at the same hospital after being shot by the Taliban in 2012 - and visited Mr Nawaz while he recovered.

Mr Nawaz was a victim in a Taliban school shooting that killed 132 children in 2014

Mr Nawaz remained in the city and attended King Edward's school in Edgbaston. In 2017 he began visiting UK schools to teach them about anti-radicalisation.

During one speech at a school in Birmingham, Mr Nawaz said: "I always thought that school was a safe place, not a place where children would be brutally massacred. All I could see was blood and killing.”

When he was elected as president, Arif Alvi, the president of Pakistan, offered his congratulations.

Mr Nawaz claims he was target of 'continuous political attacks'

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Nawaz who studies Philosophy and Theology at Lady Margaret Hall, claimed he had been the target of “continuous political attacks and intimidation” throughout his time as president.

He added: “Towards the end they've been attacking my character at every opportunity available to them, but I will draw strength from these difficulties and I look forward to refocusing my efforts as a campaigner for youth empowerment, education and anti-radicalisation.

“It has been a true honour to serve as President and I would like to thank my committee, friends and staff for all that they do for the society.”

The Oxford Union traces its roots back to a group of undergraduates who came together in 1823 with an ambition to debate ‘the historical, previous to the present century and the philosophical, exclusive of religion’.

It is known for acting as the training guide for future senior Conservative politicians including Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg.



Thursday's vote took place by a secret ballot, before the Union’s chamber debate, “This House Believes Woke Culture Has Gone Too Far”. Guest speakers included Toby Young, founder of the Free Speech Union.

President-elect Charlie Mackintosh, 20, will replace Mr Nawaz as Acting President.