Oxford: UK's first permanent park and ride site turns 50

It is 50 years since the country's first permanent park and ride site was introduced.

Oxford began operating with a car park and dedicated bus service on 10 December 1973.

Experimental park and rides were set up earlier, in the 1960s, but the site at Redbridge was the first permanent example.

It was transformed from a rubbish dump into the traffic management system that is still there now.

Luke Marion, managing director of the Oxford Bus Company, said: "It has never been more essential to try and get more people to use it.

"I am trying to encourage the council to invest more in park and ride, subsidising the parking more and trying to make it better value for people."

Councillor Andrew Gant, member for transport at Oxfordshire County Council, said: "Budgets are absolutely under the most intense pressure at the moment. But I'll certainly be making the case for supporting public transport at every available opportunity."

The first of 159 electric buses have started arriving in Oxford as part of a £83.8m deal, many of which will serve Oxford using the park and rides.

Councillor Louise Upton, member for planning and healthier communities at Oxford City Council, said: "Our park and ride services have evolved over the years to cater to the changing needs of users. "By using the park and ride service instead of driving, commuters and visitors are helping to reduce congestion on our roads, improve our air quality and support a faster, more reliable bus network."

Ian Green, Oxford Civic Society (OCS) chairman, said: "Fifty years ago, persistent pressure and well-argued advice from OCS was instrumental in the council's decision to introduce the park and ride scheme.

"Oxford was only the second city in the country to do so and Redbridge was the first such site to be made permanent. "The job of better managing traffic in our city is far from finished and we are proud of the vital role the park and ride sites continue to play."

