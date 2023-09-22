Oxford recycling bring banks to be phased out

A council is phasing out its recycling banks due to them repeatedly being used incorrectly.

The so-called bring banks are used by Oxford residents to deposit items such as glass, cans, plastic, paper, clothing and small electrical items.

But the city council said the wrong materials kept being left in them, meaning waste gets contaminated and cannot be recycled.

It believes it will save £100,000 over the next three years.

Councillor Nigel Chapman, member for citizen-focused services, said the banks had "served their purpose in helping with recycling, but things have moved on".

'Time and money'

"With improved kerbside refuse and recycling collections we no longer need them.

"The negatives now outweigh the positives and it's time we removed bring banks from the city," he added.

There are about 160 bring banks across 23 sites in Oxford.

The council claims the sites are subject to overflowing bins, fly-tipping of general household waste and rubbish from commercial businesses.

This was costing "time and money to clear and dispose of", it said.

Steel and plastic from the containers will be recycled or repurposed after their removal starting from the end of September.

The council also suggested residents use its online search facility to find alternative ways of recycling items.

Charity bring banks on private land, such as those at Sainsbury's at Heyford Hill and Tesco at Oxford Retail Park, will not be removed.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.