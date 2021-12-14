Oxford middle school closes for the day due to social media threat after deadly shooting

Oxford Community Schools announced they are closing their middle school Tuesday due to a social media threat.

The news comes days after the Oxford, Michigan, school district decided to reopen their high school following the deadly Nov. 30 shooting.

"Today, December 13, we received an image from social media that included a specific threat directed at our middle school," the district wrote in a statement on their website Monday evening. "We immediately notified law enforcement, who are investigating."

The district said that out of an abundance of caution, they are canceling school in all their buildings on Tuesday.

"We plan to do a full security check of all our buildings while our security experts and law enforcement conduct their investigation," Oxford Community Schools said. "Please talk to your students and remind them that all threats at Oxford Community Schools will be taken seriously, investigated by law enforcement, and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Further details about the threat were not released.

Four students were killed and seven people were hurt late last month at Oxford High School in Oxford Township after a gunman opened fire. The suspected gunman and his parents have since been charged.

The school district closed the schools after the shooting, and once they reopened classroom doors, they did so with various rules -- such as no backpacks allowed -- in place. They also placed law enforcement, private security, trained trauma specialists and additional staff in each building.

Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement Thursday that every school would also have trained therapy dogs through the rest of the school year.

At the time, Thorne also said that the district was monitoring "all outgoing content from students and staff" and would immediately raise "any concerning images, links to websites and shared items from Google Drive for our technology safety and security team."

Threats can be reported anonymously to the State of Michigan’s Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.

