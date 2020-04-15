Is Oxford Metrics plc’s (LON:OMG) 13% ROCE Any Good?

Today we are going to look at Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Oxford Metrics:

0.13 = UK£4.5m ÷ (UK£44m - UK£11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Oxford Metrics has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Oxford Metrics Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Oxford Metrics's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 10% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Oxford Metrics compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can see in the image below how Oxford Metrics's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

AIM:OMG Past Revenue and Net Income April 15th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Oxford Metrics.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Oxford Metrics's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Oxford Metrics has total assets of UK£44m and current liabilities of UK£11m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Oxford Metrics's ROCE

With that in mind, Oxford Metrics's ROCE appears pretty good. There might be better investments than Oxford Metrics out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

I will like Oxford Metrics better if I see some big insider buys.

