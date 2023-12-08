Oxford High School Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison without Parole: Reports

The former Oxford High School student killed four teenagers during a mass shooting in 2021

The Michigan teenager who shot and killed four students during a 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to multiple reports.

Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism, in 2022, David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, told PEOPLE at the time. He previously planned to pursue an insanity defense, according to a court document filed earlier in 2022.

Four teenagers were killed during the attack and seven other people, including a teacher, were wounded. The four victims who died from injuries sustained in the shooting were identified as Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Justin Shilling, 17, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

In court on Friday, family members and survivors shared the deep grief engulfing their lives since the shooting.

"If you were that lonely, that miserable, that lost, and you really needed a friend, Justin would've been your friend, if you had only asked him," Shilling’s mother Jill Soave told the shooter, according to CNN.

Baldwin’s mother Nicole Beausoleil said when she learned about her daughter, she “felt every scream that came from my body” and that it "should have shattered” the glass pane between her and her daughter’s body.

“I will continue to live a life full of the human experience because I am the writer of my own story," said Molly Darnell, a survivor.

The gunman, who was then 15, was charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

At his arraignment, authorities said they found two videos on his cell phone in which he talked about shooting and killing his schoolmates, CNN reported. According to the outlet, a journal found in the suspect's backpack also detailed plans for a school shooting.

His lawyer had aimed for a 25-40 year sentence that could eventually let him be free, citing his age and mental illness concerns, The Detroit Free Press reported.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe said earlier this year that the shooter has “slim” chances of being rehabilitated and that he has not expressed any interest in changing, the outlet reported.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were also arrested after the shooting and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both have pleaded not guilty.

In October, a court struck down an appeal from the couple and determined they will face trial for involuntary manslaughter, PEOPLE reported previously.



