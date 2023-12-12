Oxford grandfather died after single punch in city centre

The 63-year-old was described as a "very loving, caring, responsible father, grandad, brother, [and] uncle to many"

A 63-year-old grandfather died after a single blow to the head, an inquest has heard.

Conrad Welch, from Oxford, lost consciousness when he was assaulted in Ship Street in the centre of the city in June 2021.

Despite later regaining consciousness he died at the John Radcliffe Hospital eight days later. No-one has ever been charged over his death.

Coroner Darren Salter said he died due to a pulmonary thromboembolism.

He told Oxford Coroner's Court: "Conrad Welch had been out drinking and celebrating his birthday in Oxford on the evening on 11 June 2021.

"He was intoxicated with alcohol and had been involved in verbal confrontation with a group of four young men."

Conrad Welch was struck on the head on Ship Street before also hitting his head on the ground when he fell

He continued: "He was walking close to this group in Ship Street at approximately 22:50 hours when one of the group struck him with a single blow with his hand to the head, resulting in Conrad Welch falling unconscious and striking his head on the ground.

"He was taken by ambulance to John Radcliffe Hospital. He sustained a spinal cord injury but declined surgery.

"He was treated but subsequently died due to pulmonary thromboembolism, likely due to immobility caused by the spinal injury."

Giving evidence, consultant forensic pathologist Dr Brett Lockyer said there was "good evidence" of a "causal link between the alleged incident that occurred on that evening and his subsequent death".

The inquest heard that the criminal case collapsed when the main suspect was killed in a crash on the M25 in May.

In a tribute to Mr Welch after his death, his family said they were "devastated and heartbroken" at his "shocking loss", and that they "never got the chance to say goodbye".

They added: "He was a very loving, caring, responsible father, grandad, brother, uncle, to many, who would go the extra mile to help others especially family and friends."

