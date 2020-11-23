How The Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Works

A potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University has been shown to be 70.4% effective, it has been announced.

The jab is effective in preventing many people getting ill and it has been shown to work in different age groups, including the elderly.

And one of the dosing patterns used by the scientists suggested 90% effectiveness if one half dose is given followed by a further full dose.

Here’s what we know about how it works:

How does the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine work?

The vaccine – called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 – uses a harmless, weakened version of a common virus which causes a cold in chimpanzees.

Researchers have already used this technology to produce vaccines against a number of pathogens including flu, Zika and Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The virus is genetically modified so it is impossible for it to grow in humans, PA Media reports.

Oxford Vaccine

Scientists have transferred the genetic instructions for coronavirus’s specific “spike protein” – which it needs to invade cells – to the vaccine.

When the vaccine enters cells inside the body, it uses this genetic code to produce the surface spike protein of the coronavirus.

This induces an immune response, priming the immune system to attack coronavirus if it infects the body.

What about these different dosing patterns?

The top line figure of 70% effectiveness is an average of two different dosing regimens used in the trials.

When one full dose was followed by another full dose, it gave 62% efficacy.

But when only half a dose was given followed by a full dose, a much higher 90% effectiveness was achieved.

The combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70.4%.

It’s not yet been confirmed why the half dose regimen gave better results, but it could have to do with the way in which different levels of the vaccine prime the immune system.

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial at Oxford, said: “These findings show...

