An Oxford college is about to link itself to a bikini airline. Now that’s what I call classy

Catherine Bennett
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

We are assured by officials at Oxford’s Linacre College that heaps of due diligence mean it’s fine for this proudly sustainable establishment to rename itself, in exchange for £155m, after a Russian-educated Vietnamese airline billionaire, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao. The Department for Education is now similarly satisfied.

But still, you can’t help wondering: did anyone Google “bikini airline”, as this donor’s Vietjet is widely known, and somehow miss the contribution of girly calendars and mid-air burlesque to its fortunes? “We don’t mind people associating the airline with the bikini image,” Thao has said. “If that makes people happy, then we are happy.”

Supposing the college was also happy with bikini money, did its investigations extend to human rights abuses in Vietnam, where Thao chairs a company described (by the MP Julian Lewis) as “extremely close” to the government – and find this information compatible with Linacre’s transformation into Thao College, the academic version of her personalised numberplate?

If so, it’s fabulous news for anyone with a spare £155m who has ever fancied being an Oxford college but concluded that some perceived association with abject sexism, political repression or contributions to the climate emergency might make investment in a Johnson peerage more straightforward. Oxford colleges, as Linacre defensively points out, have occasionally been renamed – though not, perhaps, after philanthropists who use degrading images of young women to boost their profits. Equally as illustrated by Linacre’s sale, it would be a shame if recent disputes around people and objects with colonial associations were mistaken, by donors with enough money to soothe the cultural sacrifice, for an unshakeable attachment to tradition. Oxford’s chancellor, Lord Patten, who recently condemned some students’ removal of a royal portrait as “offensive and obnoxiously ignorant”, has yet, it appears, to denounce the disposal of the Renaissance scholar Thomas Linacre – a contemporary of the original Faust – whose breadth of learning the college still advertises as its model.

Oxford’s radical exercises in philanthropic acceptance must have given many an asset-stripper ideas about a reputation refresh

The snub went down less well in Wigan, where Linacre was rector for four years from 1520. Nor does the disrespect to the Wigan man stop there. “The College will invite suggestions from the Benefactor in developing a new crest and finding suitable new College colours,” says the part of the Thao agreement called “Promotion of the Gift”. It adds: “The Benefactor may use the College name and crest for publicity purposes if agreed in advance.”

So, though it’s too late for Hugh Hefner, there could hardly be a better time for, say, Hooters, which has met some resistance in the UK, to consider a renaming bid for, if not Balliol or Magdalen, certainly one of the younger colleges within this ever more broadminded university. Already Oxford’s radical exercises in philanthropic acceptance – whereby its centres of learning can be named after, say, after a Trump-supporting private equity plutocrat or a chemicals company renowned for its pollution – must have given many an unloved asset-stripper ideas about a reputation refresh. But, as Linacre completes its reinvention as, essentially, Faust College, yet more implausible deals can never have looked so attainable.

Assuming its approval by a privy council led by the Johnson loyalist Mark Spencer, Thao’s agreement will shortly entitle her to deeper involvement in college life: “The Benefactor may, subject to the approval of the College, propose ‘Thao’ or other relatives [sic] name for buildings, facilities, scholarships or fellowships funded directly by the Donation or income derived from the Donation.” In return, Vietjet’s parent company, Sovico, promises to be net zero by 2050. The agreement notes: “The responsibility for creating and implementing the net zero plan remains exclusively with the Benefactor.”

The involvement of Sovico, a company engaged in fossil fuel extraction, was, next to Vietjet’s bikinis and the purging of Linacre, the most prominent objection after the deal was announced at Cop26 in the presence of the Vietnamese prime minister, Pham Minh Chính. Linacre’s principal, Nick Leimu-Brown, responded that the benign impact on Sovico’s strategy “will be substantially greater than any impact we can have through our own net zero progress”. They’ll be able to fact-check that in 27 years.

On the Vietnamese side, there has been some surprise that Thao should prefer to immortalise herself within one of the world’s richest universities rather than invest in her own country. Nor is it clear why, since Thao studied and made her first fortune in the former USSR, she didn’t try to rename her alma mater, Moscow’s Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. After Cop26, Julian Lewis, chair of the intelligence and security committee, repeatedly raised parliamentary questions about the propriety of the deal, given Vietnam’s abysmal human rights record, receiving no adequate response.

Is its promised wealth and new graduate centre worth an eternity as Bikini Airlines College?

To be fair to Linacre’s diligence, the deal was signed before Vietnam’s imprisonment of Nguy Thi Khanh, an internationally recognised environmental leader who would, in fact, make an excellent figurehead for any climate-aware organisation that tired of its old name. Three fellow campaigners have also been imprisoned in what appears to be the orchestrated harassment of activists whose goals Linacre still ostensibly shares.

Nor, of course, could Linacre have anticipated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a crime that might seem incidental to the college’s current ambitions were it not for Sovico’s “excellent relationships” with the Vietnamese government that abstained from condemning the invasion. Perhaps when Thao’s college representative, chair of a new advisory council (“to report to the Benefactor on the impact of the Donation”), is seen around the place, there will be a chance for Thao students to confirm that their Benefactor takes a more principled view.

Alternatively, there might be still time for Linacre to reconsider or scale down a deal that now stands out only for being so comprehensively wrong. Is its promised wealth and new graduate centre worth an eternity as Bikini Airlines College? Even Marlow’s Dr Faustus reconsidered – though, as many Linacre students will appreciate, too late.

• Catherine Bennett is an Observer columnist

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 250 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at observer.letters@observer.co.uk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Coach Bob Bradley believes Toronto FC now has framework in place to build off

    Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota. “I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine. Merrifield

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co