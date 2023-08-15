Oxford City 1-2 Chesterfield

Will Grigg struck a late winner as leaders Chesterfield maintained their 100% National League record with success at lowly Oxford City.

Tom Naylor headed home James Berry's corner in first half stoppage time for his first Spireites goal.

Josh Parker met Lewis Coyle's cross on the volley to give City hope of collecting their first point of the season.

But Chesterfield punished them when unmarked Northern Ireland international Grigg collected an 88th-minute pass on the penalty spot and slotted home.

Match report supplied by PA Media.