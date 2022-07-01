Oxford Biomedica signs new deal to make AstraZeneca COVID shot

(Reuters) - Britain's Oxford Biomedica said on Friday it had signed a new three-year agreement to manufacture AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine beyond 2022.

Oxford Biomedica, whose commitments under a previous deal for AstraZeneca's vaccine will end at the end of 2022, said it expected to record about 30 million pounds ($36.4 million) in revenue from the contract in the current financial year.

($1 = 0.8241 pounds)

