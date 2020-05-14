Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers, reported performance for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS:
Operating performance not affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Unrealized losses on securities due to depressed financial markets
No underwriting losses incurred in first quarter 2020
G&A expenses continue to decline due to cost savings initiatives
Book value stands at $1.34 per common share
Sidecar investors in Series 2019-1 participating notes on track to earn ~36% return
"Our results in the first quarter were negatively impacted by the unrealized reduction in the value of our equity securities portfolio due to depressed financial markets. However, from an operational and underwriting perspective, we are not exposed to the pandemic, and we are maintaining our focus on growing our core reinsurance business in our target markets," said Oxbridge Re Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Madhu. "With a solid balance sheet our equity currently translates into a book value per share of $1.34. In addition, our sidecar investors are on track to earn an attractive return of approximately 36%, and we are looking to grow this portion of our business in the new treaty year beginning June 1, 2020. We remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of our reinsurance business as we continue to evaluate additional opportunities for growth as well as diversification of risk."
Financial Performance
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 the Company incurred a net loss of $364,000 or $(0.06) per basic and diluted common share compared with a net loss of $147,000 or $(0.03) per basic and diluted common share in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net loss in the first quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a reduction in the fair value of equity securities of $326,000 due to depressed markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic compared to an increase in value of $51,000 last year.
Net premiums earned totaled $264,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with no net premiums earned in the prior year's first quarter. The increase is wholly due to the previous acceleration of premium recognition due to full limit losses being incurred on all reinsurance contracts during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, when compared to the normal recognition of premium during current period.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net investment and other income totaled $33,000, with $6,000 of net realized investment gain and a $326,000 negative change in fair value of equity securities compared to $63,000 of net investment and other income, $3,000 in net realized investment gains, and $51,000 increase in fair value of equity in the first quarter of 2019.
Total expenses, including policy acquisition costs and underwriting expenses and general and administrative expenses were $275,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $264,000 in the first quarter of 2019. Policy acquisition costs increased wholly due to the normal recognition of policy acquisition costs during the current period, when compared with no recognition in the prior year period due to the previous acceleration of such costs upon suffering limit losses on reinsurance contracts. General and administrative costs declined in the first quarter of 2020 due to further cost savings initiatives implemented by the Company.
At March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, totaled $7.4 million compared with $8.0 million at December 31, 2019.
Financial Ratios
Loss ratio, which measures underwriting profitability, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred to net premiums earned. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 the loss ratio was 0.0% due to no loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred during the quarters.
Acquisition cost ratio, which measures operational efficiency, compares policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses with net premiums earned. The acquisition cost ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased to 11% compared to 0% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase is due to no acquisition costs incurred during three-month period ended March 31, 2019, when compared with the current quarter.
Expense ratio, which measures operating performance, compares policy acquisition costs, other underwriting expenses and general and administrative expenses with net premiums earned. The expense ratio was 104.2% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with 0% in the prior year's first quarter. The increase is wholly due to a denominator of $0 in net premiums earned as recorded during the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, when compared with the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
Combined ratio, which is used to measure underwriting performance, is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. If the combined ratio is at or above 100%, underwriting is not profitable. The combined ratio was 104.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with 0% in the first quarter of the prior year. The increase is wholly due to a denominator of $0 in net premiums earned for the three-months ended March 31, 2019 when compared with the three-months ended March 31, 2020.
About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "OXBR" and "OXBRW," respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company's expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share and share amounts)
At March 31,
At December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $1,321 and $715, respectively)
$
972
692
Cash and cash equivalents
5,068
5,962
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
2,343
2,054
Accrued interest and dividend receivable
4
12
Premiums receivable
227
506
Deferred policy acquisition costs
19
48
Operating lease right-of-use asset
284
133
Prepayment and other assets
123
79
Property and equipment, net
8
9
Total assets
$
9,048
9,495
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Notes payable to noteholders
$
600
600
Unearned premiums reserve
176
440
Operating lease liabilities
284
133
Accounts payable and other liabilities
301
279
Total liabilities
1,361
1,452
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary share capital, (par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,733,587 shares issued and outstanding)
6
6
Additional paid-in capital
32,270
32,262
Accumulated Deficit
(24,589
)
(24,225
)
Total shareholders' equity
7,687
8,043
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
9,048
9,495
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share and share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Revenue
Net premiums earned
$
264
-
Net investment income
33
63
Net realized investment gains
6
3
Change in fair value of equity securities
(326
)
51
Total revenue
(23
)
117
Expenses
Policy acquisition costs and underwriting expenses
29
-
General and administrative expenses
246
264
Total expenses
275
264
Loss before income attributable to noteholders
$
(298
)
(147
)
Income attributable to noteholders
(66
)
-
Net loss
$
(364
)
(147
)
Basic loss per share
$
(0.06
)
(0.03
)
Diluted loss per share
$
(0.06
)
(0.03
)
Weighted-average shares outstanding
Basic and Diluted
5,733,587
5,733,587
Dividends paid per share
$
-
-
Performance ratios to net premiums earned:
Loss ratio
0.0
%
0
%*
Acquisition cost ratio
11.0
%
0
%*
Expense ratio
104.2
%
0
%*
Combined ratio
104.2
%
0
%*
*Ratios reflected as 0.0% due to no "net premiums earned" during the period.
