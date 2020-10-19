New #OwnVoices Picture Book The Most Beautiful Thing by Kao Kalia Yang Explores Poverty, Beauty, and Love with Intergenerational Refugee Story





The Most Beautiful Thing by Kao Kalia Yang, illustrations by Khoa Le

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The Most Beautiful Thing, coming this fall from Carolrhoda Books®, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, author Kao Kalia Yang shares the heartwarming true story about a Hmong refugee family and a girl whose grandmother helps her find beauty in a most unexpected way. With stunning illustrations from Vietnamese illustrator Khoa Le, The Most Beautiful Thing will enchant readers of all ages.

Drawn from author Kao Kalia Yang’s childhood experiences as a Hmong refugee, this touching picture book seamlessly weaves together Kalia's story of her family’s early years in the United States with that of her beloved grandmother in the jungles of Laos. For years Kalia must settle for less, eating ice cubes instead of ice cream, and bone-flavored soup instead of meat. Finally, Kalia becomes tired of longing for what she cannot have. When she asks for braces to straighten her crooked teeth, which her family cannot afford, it is her grandmother who helps her see true beauty is found with those we love most.

Rich in color and compassion, The Most Beautiful Thing offers a window into the life of a family with little money—and a great deal of love.

Advance Praise for The Most Beautiful Thing:

"A deep and moving reflection on enduring hardship and generational love. . . . Poignant storytelling with stunning visuals."—starred, Kirkus Reviews

About the Publisher

Carolrhoda Books ® , an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ , creates high-quality fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults. Founded in 1959, Lerner Publishing Group is one of the nation’s largest independent children’s book publishers and currently has fifteen imprints. For more information, visit lernerbooks.com or call 800-328-4929.

October 2020

$17.99 Hardcover, Jacketed

eBook Also Available

Ages 5–9

HC: 978-1-5415-6191-5

32 Pages ● 9 1/4 x 11





