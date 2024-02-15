Christopher Jue/TAS24 - Getty Images

Taylor Swift is reeling in the high of winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, she's embarking on another international leg of her critically acclaimed world tour, and her high-profile relationship won't stop making headlines. No, it's not 2010—it's 2024. The multihyphenate is breaking records as she re-releases her first six albums (and casually drops new ones in between). But, wait, why is she even doing that again?

Here's the Rundown:

Taylor and Scooter Braun have been beefing for a few years...

...Because her original album masters were sold to him in 2019 and he sold them again in 2020.

Thus, (Taylor's Version) was born.

She released Fearless (Taylor's Version) in 2021, Red (Taylor's Version) in 2022, and dropped both Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

There are two more re-recorded albums left to drop.

Now, all that's left to take back are her name (aka her self-titled debut album) and her reputation.

Let's get into the Tay-lore real quick.

When were Taylor Swift's original album masters sold?

In 2019, Taylor parted ways from her original label, Big Machine Label Group, and signed a deal with Republic Records. Around the same time, Scott Borchetta—the CEO of Big Machine—sold the masters of her first six albums to Ithaca Holdings, LLC. The company is owned by Scooter Braun, an industry vet who's managed stars from Ariana Grande to Justin Bieber.

The sale caused Tay to write a lengthy letter on her Tumblr account, where she described what was happening at the time. She wrote:

But! That's nowhere near the end of this saga. In 2020, Scooter ended up selling Taylor's original masters to someone else. Which begs the question...

Who owns Taylor Swift's original album masters in 2024?

John Shearer - Getty Images

In March 2020, Scooter reportedly sold Taylor's masters to a private equity company, Shamrock Holdings, for $300 million. At the time, Taylor released a statement to her fans on Twitter, where she revealed that she attempted to buy her masters back. She also officially announced that she would be re-recording her first six albums, which was major news for Swifties.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

Long story short: she survived (and dare I say, thrived?). As of right now, Shamrock Holdings still owns the masters of Taylor Swift's original album masters.

