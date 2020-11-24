Who owns Australia's sky and what can you actually write there?

Meg Watson
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Every year or so, a controversial message appears out of the blue.

In 2017 it was “Trump”. The name of the recently inaugurated president was scrawled over protesters at the Sydney Women’s March. Later that year it was “Vote No”, in opposition to the marriage equality bill. In 2019, as New South Wales debated legislation on abortion, the sky read “save unborn” and “choose life”.

This month “Trump 2020” was emblazoned on the sky, half a world away from where the defeated president was making false claims of voter fraud.

There are occasional progressive messages too. In June “#BLM” was written over Sydney as Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets. But the conservative messages consistently draw the most public outrage. Photos are shared on social media, news stories are written and Skywriting Australia – which believes it is the nation’s only practicing commercial skywriting company – faces a deluge of complaints and abuse.

#BLM is written in skywriting ahead of a planned rally in Sydney, Australia, 06 June 2020.
#BLM is written in skywriting ahead of a planned rally in Sydney on 6 June 2020. Photograph: James Gourley/EPA

Skywriting requires a great degree of technical skill and it’s a rare craft; a United States-based skywriting firm recently told Vice there are “only six [full-time] skywriters in the world”.

Skywriting Australia takes on commissions from both private individuals and companies, and its rates start at $3,990 for a skywriting message, and $2,790 for an aerial banner. Skywriting Australia’s representative, who asked not to be named due to the volume of abuse he has received in the past, says his work is always commissioned by a third party, with the rare exception of birthday messages for friends.

“If anything happens, [people] always pounce on me,” he tells Guardian Australia.

If people have a problem with something on TV or radio, they can lodge a complaint with the Australian Communications and Media Authority. But if something’s written in 700-metre-tall letters above their homes, it’s not always clear where people should direct their complaints – or even who paid for the message.

“It’s like having your own little media,” the spokesperson for Skywriting Australia says, when asked about the company’s monopoly on commercial skywriting in Australia. “You’ve got quite a responsibility.”

‘Nobody owns the sky’

Michael Bradley, the managing partner at Marque Lawyers, explains: “The fundamental problem is that nobody owns the sky.

“Skywriting is not specifically regulated at all in Australian law,” he says. “However, it can be susceptible – at least in theory – to a range of laws governing public expression. It is a form of speech, just like any other.”

There are no restrictions on political messages. A 2018 act on voter communication gives the medium an explicit waiver to normal guidelines as, “due to the nature of skywriting, compliance … would be impractical”. It’s just not possible to stamp a message authorisation in the sky.

Skywriting advertisements (anything “promoting a product or service in a way which draws the attention of the public for a commercial purpose”) must comply with Ad Standards guidelines. Coca-Cola, for example, cannot drop c-bombs or make false claims in the sky.

Related: In Plain Sight skywriting project targets US culture of incarceration: 'We have a brief moment of clarity'

But what about a private individual? While Australia has laws against swearing in public and hate speech, when asked if these apply to what’s written in the sky, official bodies couldn’t clearly direct Guardian Australia to whose department an incident of aerial obscenity would fall into.

Guardian Australia put questions to four state police services, all of which referred us to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (Casa). Casa said it was “way outside [their] remit” as they only deal with aircraft safety requirements, then referred us back to state police.

NSW police did not provide an updated response. Both SA and Victoria police suggested that, if reported to police, an issue may be investigated in the same way as offensive graffiti. ACT police was hesitant to speculate as “we don’t usually deal in hypotheticals”.

“It’s a bit of a strange one,” an ACT police media spokesperson says, laughing.

In practice, it seems an individual can write whatever a skywriter will agree to.

“We can pretty much do anything, as long it’s not rude, crude or nasty,” the representative from Skywriting Australia says.

“[People] always want to do a cock and balls. It’s just not on.”

A matter of discretion

But refusing to draw a “cock and balls” is not the only time the company has used personal discretion about the work it will take on.

In 2017, after the “Vote No” controversy, Skywriting Australia rejected a request from marriage equality advocates who crowdfunded to write “Vote Yaaass” over Sydney.

The organiser claimed the pilot “refused and ‘wouldn’t do it for 50 grand’ - let alone 4,200”.

Related: Skywriting and skytyping could return to UK skies

Skywriting Australia confirms it refused the job, explaining the company received a barrage of abuse after the “Vote No” commission. “I just said ‘after the way your side’s treated me, I’m not doing anything’,” the company told Guardian Australia.

The social geographer Bradley Garrett, who has been following this subject for some time, pointed to this as an example of the need for outside regulation to protect against “political bias”.

“It occurred to me that the sky is a giant billboard,” he tells Guardian Australia. “Whether we’re talking about advertisements or political messages, or even declarations of love in the sky, there should be some sort of clearance process.

“As far as I know there’s only one person on the eastern seaboard who has been [writing the messages] ... He’s got a big billboard.”

The sky’s the limit

Skywriting has always been a powerful medium. In 1922 a pilot wrote a hotel phone number in the sky over Times Square; despite being visible for just a few minutes, it received more than 47,000 calls. From 1960 until this year, the practice was banned in the UK, in part due to its potential for spreading communist propaganda.

Today, that influence is compounded by its rarity and its “Instagrammable” nature. The messages are big enough and novel enough to cut through a crowded media cycle.

US artists and activists recently commissioned a huge sky-typing project that included the messages “Abolish ICE” and “Care not cages”.

&#x002018;Wash hands&#x002019; written in the sky above Sydney on March 13, 2020.
‘Wash hands’ written in the sky above Sydney on 13 March 2020. Photograph: Anna Arkayeva/Tass

In Australia, there have been a number of messages about the pandemic – many written on sky banners, instead of the sky itself. These are much smaller (usually around 1.5 metres high and 35 metres long) and offered by more companies, because they do not demand the same high level of technical ability that skywriting requires.

Aerial advertiser Sky-Ads flew a banner around Brisbane reading “Premier. Isolate North Qld now!”. It was commissioned by the federal MP Bob Katter. A Queensland man vowed to protest the premier’s border restrictions by flying a $1,800 banner reading “She is heartless” every week until the state election.

Garrett suggests this might become more common. He says that while drones are heavily regulated, “someone with the resources to fly a private jet can essentially do whatever they want”.

“We could end up with a situation where the sky is just cluttered with messages of all sorts,” Garrett warns. “And if there’s no regulation to deal with that beforehand it’s going to turn into a mess.” He suggests Casa could create a new branch to set the guidelines “that allow people to [share the space] in a way that’s not disrespectful to others”.

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights, Blue Jackets report small COVID-19 outbreaks at team facilities

    Members of both the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets have recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the temporary closure of both teams’ practice facilities.

  • Braves, RHP Charlie Morton agree to 1-year, $15 million deal

    Charlie Morton is headed back to the team that drafted him in 2002.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ravens' playoff hopes are precarious as they face Steelers on Thanksgiving

    The Ravens went from a legitimate contender to a team fighting to make the playoffs.

  • Wizards GM denies that John Wall requested trade: 'There's no issues with John and I'

    John Wall apparently doesn't want out of Washington after all.

  • Barry Sanders threatens legal action against brewery over beer using his photo, trolling Lions

    The "Same Old Lager" featured what appeared to be an 8-bit version of Barry Sanders on the can.

  • As college basketball implodes, the sport needs to pivot to save season — 'It's going to be a disaster'

    A bleak spree of news the past 72 hours leaves college basketball at a crossroads. The sport is crumbling in front of us because of greed, competing agendas and a lack of leadership. And it may mean another canceled NCAA tournament if action isn't taken.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the final arbiter whether the Bucks have done enough

    It often feels like the only way he’ll leave Milwaukee is if he doesn’t give them a choice. The last week was a publicized reminder of just how capable they can be of doing that.

  • David Maas, part of iconic 'Quick Change' NBA halftime show, dies of COVID-19

    David Maas, half of the famous David & Dania Quick Change act that wowed NBA audiences for years, has died of COVID-19 at age 57.

  • Can Steelers go 16-0? They face tough test vs. Ravens with Thanksgiving game on Yahoo Sports app

    The Steelers say they aren't worried about 16-0, but the talk will be impossible to avoid if they win Thursday.

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Giants have been great to bettors, but can they win the NFC East?

    Bettors are pretty fond of the 2020 New York Giants.

  • Balance Athletica debuts second Outlander collection, vows to donate a portion of sales to Toys for Tots

    Not to mention, all men’s and women’s pieces in the Outlander capsule are now available in XXS – XXXXL.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers announce gaming partnership with BetMGM

    The Steelers are the sixth NFL team to announce a partnership with BetMGM.

  • 2020 NASCAR team reviews: Richard Childress Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports

    Austin Dillon made the playoffs while Bubba Wallace finished six spots higher than he did in 2019.

  • How battling his brothers prepared runner Moh Ahmed for world-level success

    Moh Ahmed narrowly missed the Olympic podium in 2016 and three years later earned world bronze after leading late in the race, yet some of his fiercest battles haven't been waged on a running track. There were many days spent as a young teen playing basketball at a park with younger twin brothers Ibrahim and Kadar, about two kilometres from home in St. Catharines, Ont., while their parents worked. "They were feisty and competitive," Ahmed said in a phone interview with CBC Sports. "They wouldn't go home until they gave me the best effort they could. They were my brothers but also my best friends." Ibrahim and Kadar have watched the 5,000-metre runner become a five-time Canadian champion, national record-holder and now a serious medal contender for the Tokyo Olympics next summer. On July 10, Ahmed ran the 10th fastest 5,000 in history, bettering his own Canadian record by 10 seconds in 12 minutes 47.20 seconds.  Two weeks later, he ran a 1,500 in 3:34.89, the fifth-fastest time ever by a Canadian. 'They inspired me' All that time spent battling his brothers looks to be paying off. "It's a competitive milieu I grew up in that really helped me. They inspired me," Ahmed said of his brothers, who also played soccer and basketball. "They were always good, making teams and brought that competitiveness home. "In Grade 7 and 8 I was still immature, in terms of my body. I went to a school with some incredible athletes so I couldn't make any of the teams." WATCH | Mo Ahmed: From humble beginnings … to Olympic podium?: Ahmed started running track at age 13 and was further inspired seeing track athletes on television at the 2004 Athens Olympics, as well as Canadian sprint kayaker Adam van Koeverden, who won gold and bronze medals at those Games. "Watching all those races," he said, "I had goosebumps. I remember running around the basement after each of those races for 15 to 20 minutes. In my Grade 8 yearbook I wrote 'Olympian' as my future occupation. I didn't know what that meant but it's the fact I was inspired and held on to that [dream]." Ahmed, now 29, realized his Olympic dream in 2012 in London, where he finished 18th in the 10,000. Four years later, he doubled up in Rio, placing 32nd and fourth, respectively, in the 10,000 and 5,000. Ahmed's breakout moment came three months earlier at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., according to Jerry Schumacher, his coach at the Portland-based Bowerman Track Club since 2014. The former University of Wisconsin-Madison standout took the lead with a lap to go in the 5,000 and hung on for a third-place finish in 13 minutes 1.74 seconds. "I remember thinking he was just scratching the surface and there was better coming," Schumacher told CBC Sports. Ahmed went on to earn Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 and last September clocked 13:01.11 for bronze at the world championships in Doha, Qatar. If there's a sign the Somalia-born runner is ready for Tokyo, he said his record 5,000 run in July at an instrasquad meet in Portland "felt fairly easy. WATCH | Ahmed shatters his 5,000m Canadian record: "Physically I was ready for it, and mentally and emotionally as well," said Ahmed, who enjoys writing and poetry away from the track. "I was very much in tune with my body, on top of my stride, controlling my body and emotions, and was able to observe and read the race well." He's kind of like that quiet assassin. ... He's got this quiet confidence but when he comes out [on the track] he packs a big punch. — Bowerman Track Club coach Jerry Schumacher on Ahmed His brother Ibrahim was able to attend, which gave him extra motivation. "Every scream, every yell and every shout from [Ibrahim] and [my coach and teammates] had pure encouragement," Ahmed said. "It was pushing me, propelling me. There's a deep connection with those individuals and I know how bad they want it for me." Better at handling nerves, pressure "He's kind of like that quiet assassin," Schumacher said of Ahmed, laughing. "You don't expect it [because] he's a very unassuming guy and humble. He's got this quiet confidence but when he comes out [on the track] he packs a big punch." Ahmed admitted to feeling more confident in his abilities and more experienced in handling the nerves, anxiousness and pressures of racing. He also considers himself among those in the hunt for an Olympic medal next summer in Tokyo. Only Joshua Cheptegei, who set a world record of 12:35.36 on Aug. 14, has run faster than Ahmed since Jan. 1, while Cheptegei's Ugandan teammate Jacob Kiplimo (12:48.63) and Ethiopia's Selemon Barega (12:49.08) are the others to have run under 12:51. This is the company Ahmed now keeps and wanted, Schumacher said, when he arrived at Bowerman with big dreams but lacking the skills, confidence and development to immediately reach an elite level. "That's what he's always been driving for," the renowned Schumacher said. "Moh's competitiveness or competitive instincts have been the same since [Day 1]. But medalling at that level, with those guys, is always hard." Ahmed hopes he put enough fear in his competitors in the world final after taking the lead with about 500 metres to the finish, dropping to fifth and working his way back to third on the straightaway at Khalifa International Stadium. WATCH | Ahmed claims 5,000m bronze at 2019 worlds: Health will be paramount in the eight months leading up to Tokyo, Ahmed noted. "My dad once told me, 'Only a healthy man can go out and seek their destiny.' If you are healthy and can pile up the mileage week after week, you'll be prepared," he said. American runner Evan Jager remembers Ahmed having "a lot of room to grow" when he joined Bowerman, watching him make big gains the first two years and reset the bar soon after the 2016 Rio Olympics. "He wasn't going to be satisfied with anything less than standing on the podium at global championships," said Jager, a silver medallist in the 3,000 steeplechase at Rio. "Every part of his life was centred around running and people are starting to see his hard work and dedication pay off. "I was not shocked and shocked at the same time [at his running 12:47] because of how easy he made it look," said Jager, who was in the race but wasn't able to hold Ahmed's pace and didn't finish. "Tough, fun and super frustrating" is how Jager describes battling his longtime teammate at practice these days. "He's definitely more confident over the past two years," Jager said. "Keeping up with him is a tall, tall task. Everyone on the team looks up to him and it just sets the bar even higher. "I would not bet against Moh to medal [in Tokyo] but championship races are so hard and competitive. Everyone brings their A-plus-plus game to an Olympic final and I have no doubt he'll do the required thinking and planning to get there."

  • Week 12 Pickups: Replacing Joe Burrow, Rex Burkhead and more

    With Joe Burrow and Rex Burkhead out with season-ending injuries, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski highlight a couple players to consider rostering.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Packers cover -8.5 vs. Bears?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by Robert Mays, of The Athletic, to give their picks for the Bears-Packers game on Sunday Night.

  • Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: How to watch the exhibition fight

    Everything you need to know to keep up with the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout on Saturday.

  • Stephen Curry calls Klay Thompson Achilles injury a 'gut punch'

    Curry believes that the Warriors can still compete for an NBA title without Thompson.

  • Tom Brady (kind of) got away with throwing 2 passes and making a catch in wild play vs. Rams

    Looks like Tom Brady really can do it all?

  • 5 things to watch for in inaugural College Football Playoff rankings

    Who will be in the top four? Where will BYU and Cincinnati end up? How will the Pac-12 fare? In a pandemic-shortened season, the inaugural CFP rankings will actually say a lot.