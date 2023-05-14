Owning 59% in Stamford Land Corporation Ltd (SGX:H07) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Stamford Land Corporation Ltd (SGX:H07) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 59% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Stamford Land, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Stamford Land?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Stamford Land is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Stamford Land. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Chio Kiat Ow (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 44% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Yiling Ow is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Tan Gim Tee Holdings Pte Ltd. holds about 3.4% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Yiling Ow is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Yew Heng Ow is the owner of 1.4% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 55% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Stamford Land

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Stamford Land Corporation Ltd stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own S$355m worth of shares in the S$597m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in Stamford Land. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 7.8%, of the Stamford Land stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Stamford Land has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

