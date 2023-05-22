Owning 56% in Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Vitura Health implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 57% ownership

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 56% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Vitura Health regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Vitura Health.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vitura Health?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Vitura Health's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Vitura Health. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Benjamin David Jansen with 23% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 23% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Guy Headley, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive. In addition, we found that Rodney Cocks, the CEO has 3.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Vitura Health

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Vitura Health Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of AU$189m, that means they have AU$106m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Vitura Health. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 18%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 9.9% of the Vitura Health shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

