Owning 53% in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 11 shareholders own 51% of the company

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO John Kovach with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.3% and 4.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of US$112m, that means they have US$59m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 40% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 3.9%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings (3 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

