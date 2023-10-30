Owning 52% in FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of FW Thorpe have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of FW Thorpe, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FW Thorpe?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in FW Thorpe. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see FW Thorpe's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in FW Thorpe. Andrew Thorpe is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 21% and 6.0% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of FW Thorpe

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of FW Thorpe Plc. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a UK£220m stake in this UK£422m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

