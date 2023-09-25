Owning 49% in Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Kumpulan Fima Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

55% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Kumpulan Fima Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Kumpulan Fima Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kumpulan Fima Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Kumpulan Fima Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kumpulan Fima Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Kumpulan Fima Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Rozilawati Binti Haji Basir is the largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 18% and 17% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Kumpulan Fima Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Kumpulan Fima Berhad. Insiders have a RM252m stake in this RM509m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Kumpulan Fima Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 20%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

