Owning 46% shares,hedge funds owners seem interested in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS),

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that hedge funds own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because hedge funds owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sequans Communications.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sequans Communications?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sequans Communications. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sequans Communications' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 46% of Sequans Communications. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. B. Riley Asset Management LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. With 15% and 8.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Lynrock Lake LP and Divisar Capital Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Georges Karam, the CEO has 2.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sequans Communications

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Sequans Communications S.A.. It has a market capitalization of just US$165m, and insiders have US$6.1m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 5.6%, private equity firms could influence the Sequans Communications board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

