Owning 44% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:CWBU),

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 17% of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:CWBU), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 44% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust. Our data shows that Cromwell Property Securities Limited is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. Andrew Tan is the second largest shareholder owning 8.0% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 5.9% of the company stock.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust. Insiders have a €159m stake in this €917m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 38% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (2 are significant) that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

