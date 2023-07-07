Owning 42% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (JSE:APN),

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

16% of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings is held by insiders

Every investor in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (JSE:APN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 42% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Aspen Pharmacare Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aspen Pharmacare Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Aspen Pharmacare Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings. Public Investment Corporation Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. Stephen Saad is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Coronation Fund Managers Limited holds about 7.1% of the company stock. Stephen Saad, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just R80b, and insiders have R13b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

