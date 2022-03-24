What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)?

A look at the shareholders of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Secure Energy Services isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of CA$1.7b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Secure Energy Services.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Secure Energy Services?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Secure Energy Services already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Secure Energy Services, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 25% of Secure Energy Services. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. with 13% of shares outstanding. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. holds about 5.5% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Rene Amirault, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 17 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Secure Energy Services

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Secure Energy Services Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own CA$30m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 46% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Secure Energy Services. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Secure Energy Services has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.