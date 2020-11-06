What Is The Ownership Structure Like For SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK)?

Every investor in SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

SeaLink Travel Group isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of AU$1.3b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SeaLink Travel Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SeaLink Travel Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that SeaLink Travel Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SeaLink Travel Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SeaLink Travel Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Neil Smith is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Leishman Family Trust is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd holds about 4.5% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Clinton Feuerherdt, the CEO has 2.6% of the shares allocated to his name

