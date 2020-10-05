What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)?

The big shareholder groups in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Immatics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$678m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Immatics.

See our latest analysis for Immatics

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Immatics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Immatics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Immatics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Immatics. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG with 26% of shares outstanding. With 9.7% and 7.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, ARYA Sciences Holdings and AT Impf GmbH are the second and third largest shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Immatics

Story continues