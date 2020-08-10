What Is The Ownership Structure Like For GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)?

If you want to know who really controls GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

GTY Technology Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$215m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about GTY Technology Holdings.

See our latest analysis for GTY Technology Holdings

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GTY Technology Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

GTY Technology Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of GTY Technology Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 8.0% of GTY Technology Holdings. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Andreas Bechtolsheim, with ownership of 9.3%. Conifer Management, Llc is the second largest shareholder owning 8.1% of common stock, and Janus Henderson Group plc holds about 5.5% of the company stock.

Story continues