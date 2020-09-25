What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO)?

The big shareholder groups in Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of AU$431m, Elmo Software is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Elmo Software.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Elmo Software?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Elmo Software is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

It looks like hedge funds own 14% of Elmo Software shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. JLAB Investments (No. 2) Pty Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. Immersion Capital LLP is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and Danny Lessem holds about 13% of the company stock. Danny Lessem, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 54% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

