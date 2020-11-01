What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA)?

If you want to know who really controls Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Ava Risk Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$146m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Ava Risk Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ava Risk Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Ava Risk Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ava Risk Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ava Risk Group. The company's largest shareholder is Pandon Holdings Pte. Ltd., with ownership of 13%. Alkasab United Company For General Trading W.L.L is the second largest shareholder owning 7.9% of common stock, and Plexis Holdings Limited holds about 7.3% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Robert Broomfield is the owner of 1.3% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

