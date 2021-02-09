Ownership questions leave Belgian club Mouscron facing uncertain future

Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock

Last month Fabrice Olinga celebrated his first goal of the season to set up a surprise 2-0 victory over title-chasing Genk that lifted Royal Excel Mouscron off the bottom of the Belgian first division.

But Olinga, who once made history as La Liga’s youngest ever goalscorer in 2012 for Málaga, and the rest of those employed by Mouscron, face an uncertain future. Gérard Lopez, who took over in May 2020 to become the fourth person to take control of the club since Olinga joined in 2015 from Apollon Limassol in Cyprus, has been in the spotlight, having been forced out of ownership of Lille, the French Ligue 1 club just over the border.

Meanwhile Mouscron wait for developments into outstanding civil proceedings and an ongoing criminal investigation into its previous ownership. No individuals have been arrested or charged in connection with the investigation, although the recent history of this relatively small club, involving some of the most powerful figures in football, remains controversial in Belgium.

Gérard Lopez, Mouscron’s owner. Photograph: Shutterstock

Last year Mouscron were forced to reapply for their professional licence for the fifth time in six years in May after complaints from the Belgian FA and two clubs concerning its previous ownership.

In August, five weeks after the club was taken over by Lopez, charges against the club – not individuals – were announced for alleged forgery of documents, use of false documents and fraud. The charges relate to the Belgian police’s investigation into how Mouscron won a licence to play in the top tier of Belgian football from 2015 to 2018.

Lopez told the Guardian last year: “All of this topic predates any of our involvement, as such the club will fully collaborate on all of these allegations.”

Mouscron was bought by the Israeli football “super agent” Pini Zahavi in 2015. A year later he sold it in response to a ruling from the Belgian FA which barred agents from owning clubs.

In October 2018, according to a statement released by the prosecutor’s office in Belgium, raids were carried out at “the offices of Mouscron football club, at the homes of the club’s management and two sports associations”. Belgian prosecutors also alleged that Zahavi had “masked” his continued involvement in Mouscron via a web of foreign companies, a claim he denies.

Zahavi told the Guardian he was not arrested or questioned either then or subsequently. “Although the Mouscron file has been thoroughly researched by competent authorities, no charge has been grounded against me, and I [have] never been interview[ed] by any [law enforcement] official in Belgium,” he said. He has consistently denied any continued involvement in Mouscron.

Zahavi sold Mouscron to a company based in Malta, Latimer International Ltd which lists his nephew, Adar Zahavi, as its main shareholder. Upon taking control of the club, Adar Zahavi appointed another well-known football agent, Marc Rautenberg, to the board. Six months later, the Swiss agent left Mouscron after Belgian clubs Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Westerlo and Sint-Truiden lodged a joint complaint suggesting his presence translated to continued agent involvement.

Pini Zahavi sold the club in 2016. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Italian FA documents seen by the Guardian show that Rautenberg acted as an intermediary while on the board of Mouscron, brokering Ante Rebic’s loan move from Fiorentina to Hellas Verona in January 2016, a practice that was banned by the Belgian FA in December 2015.

In March 2018 Mouscron changed hands again. Pairoj Piempongsant, a close friend of Zahavi who helped facilitate the takeover at Manchester City in 2008 bought the club through an Irish-based holding company, Bogo Ltd. His son, Phubate, was added to Mouscron’s board of directors.

In May 2020 a leaked transcript from Mouscron’s licence hearing at the Belgian court of arbitration for sport (BCAS) revealed a wire-tapped conversation between Rautenberg and Paul Allaerts, the chief executive of Mouscron, said to have taken place on 8 March 2018.

In the recording, Rautenberg can apparently be heard discussing a lunch date he says he had with “Pinion Pirotte” – a name spelled phonetically by investigators – where he claimed they agreed Rautenberg would send money to the club through “Pirotte’s” son, as to not establish a link between himself and Mouscron. In the recording Allaerts apparently approved, asking when the money would be coming through.

Allaerts told the Guardian that Piempongsant sought “advice” from Rautenberg on an “ad hoc” basis. When asked about the identity of “Pinion Pirotte,” Allaerts told the Guardian: “Pairoj Piempongsant, I guess.”

RTBF, the Belgian broadcaster, has reported that a payment of €2m found its way from Rautenberg to Bogo Ltd, the company held by Piempongsant and listed as the owner of Mouscron.

But having failed to establish a concrete link between “Pinion Pirotte” and Piempongsant, BCAS granted Mouscron its licence to play again this season – a crucial step ahead of Lopez’s takeover. The Belgian FA said it disagreed with the “principle” of the decision, while another club, Waasland-Beveren, launched an appeal against it in Belgium’s highest court.

Rautenberg, Adar Zahavi, Pairoj Piempongsant and Phubate Piempongsant did not respond to requests for comment.

In December, Lopez was ousted from Lille after the French club’s largest creditors, Elliott Management and JP Morgan, lost faith in the Spanish-Luxembourgish entrepreneur’s ability to meet the club’s spiralling debts. But Lopez remains the owner of Mouscron. “His interest in the Belgian league and his possibilities to hatch young players remains unchanged,” said the club president, Patrick Declerck, in a statement.

Twelve players have joined Mouscron from Lille on permanent deals or on loan since Lopez took over. The new Lille president, Olivier Létang, has distanced the French club from any sort of long-term association with Mouscron, saying “there is no legal relationship” with the club, only a contract that expires at the end of June. By then the future of Mouscron as a whole may be clearer too.