Owners of Miss Universe file for bankruptcy just a year after buying the brand

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip is the chief executive of JKN Global Group, owners of the Miss Universe brand - Timothy A Clary/AFP

The Thai owners of the Miss Universe pageant has filed for bankruptcy a year after buying pageant and pushing to make it more inclusive.

JKN Global Group purchased Miss Universe, which was co-owned by Donald Trump from 1996 to 2015, for $20 million (£16.4 million) in 2022.

This year, mothers and married women were encouraged to participate for the first time, as well as transgender women.

Funding for JKN’s purchase was raised through bonds, but the Bangkok-listed firm has since loaded up on debt and on September 1 missed a repayment deadline of around $12 million.

Ms Jakrajutatip is a transgender woman. Her aim was to expand JKN’s broadcasting rights business - Josh Brasted/Getty Images

The company’s chief executive, Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, is a transgender woman whose aim was to expand JKN’s broadcasting rights business.

“We will adopt a new concept, ‘One Universe’, in which opportunities to participate in the competition will be given also to trans women and married women, and fairness in the contest judging will be ensured,” Ms Jakrajutatip told the Bangkok Post last November.

“This will be the world’s first beauty contest with real gender equality and inclusion.”

Miss Universe circa 1953 in California, US. The pageant has a history spanning some seven decades - Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The annual competition, which is broadcast in 165 countries, has a history spanning some seven decades. In July, Rikkie Valerie Kolle became the first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Netherlands, while Marina Machete, another transgender woman, became Miss Portugal last month.

JKN, whose share price has fallen by more than 80 per cent in the last year, said it will try to resolve the “liquidity problem” it is facing by restructuring its debt.

It insisted this week that it “can continue its operation while being under the rehabilitation plan”, though unnamed sources told the Nikkei Asia newspaper that the event could be discontinued or transferred to another firm during the restructuring process.

The Miss Universe pageant was previously co-owned by Donald Trump. The former US president sold the pageant in 2015, after two television partners threatened not to broadcast the competition owing to comments he made about illegal immigrants during his bid for the White House.

Mr Trump was also criticised for allegedly calling the 1996 Miss Universe winner, Alicia Machado, “Miss Piggy”.

Ms Machado, a Venezuela-born model, said his comments were made after she put on weight following the pageant nearly three decades ago.

