Owner of property where missing Texas child’s family lived says parents are good people

James Hartley
·6 min read

The man who the family of missing 7-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez lived with in Everman describes the mother and stepfather as caring and kind, saying the parents spoiled their seven children and made sure they were never in need.

Police said Noel hasn’t been seen since November, but authorities weren’t alerted that he was missing until about a week ago. According to Everman police, Noel’s mother lied to investigators about her son being with his father in Mexico. She, her husband and the six other children they are raising left the country two days before an Amber Alert was issued for Noel on Saturday.

Charles Parson, 71, owns the Everman home behind which the family was staying in a converted shed in the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive. Parson told the Star-Telegram on Tuesday that he believes Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and her husband, Arshdeep Singh, acted out of panic when they took Noel’s six siblings and left the United States on a flight bound for Turkey.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the investigation so far has not found evidence of what happened to Noel or whether a crime was committed. His mother and stepfather took the six other children on a Turkish Airways flight to Istanbul on Thursday, according to police. Spencer said the flight was meant to connect to India, where Arshdeep Singh is from originally, but authorities aren’t yet certain of the family’s final destination.

Parson said that neither Rodriguez-Singh nor her husband made any indication to him that they were planning to leave the country. But he believes the mother was afraid of losing her children and he said that a period a couple of years back when her kids were taken out of her custody “almost broke her completely.”

Rodriguez-Singh moved in with Parson about 10 years ago. He said she was sleeping in her car outside his house and he told her she could stay with him. He was alone in the house and had two empty bedrooms.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, a 6-year-old boy with severe disabilities, hasn’t been seen since November 2022. He is considered an endangered missing person.
Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, a 6-year-old boy with severe disabilities, hasn’t been seen since November 2022. He is considered an endangered missing person.

Soon, he said, Rodriguez-Singh became a family member to him. He became her “adopted godfather,” he said. She was never charged rent but would help with bills and help care for Parson when he had medical needs. He can’t recall a time when he was the one to buy food for the house since she moved in.

Parson and the family would regularly eat meals together and he got to know all of them well, he said.

Parson described Rodriguez-Singh as hard-headed and opinionated but kind at heart. Singh, he said, cared about his wife and all the children and would spoil them with clothes and toys. The family had problems like any other but from everything Parson saw, he said, they truly care about each other.

He recalled one time when a child was being bullied at school, the two parents went to the school and refused to leave until they were certain the child was safe and wouldn’t face any more harassment.

The mother and children at first lived in the house with Parson. When Cindy and Arshdeep got married, the husband bought the family a building that Parson allowed them to put in the back yard, he said. It has electricity and air conditioning, but no bathroom. Parson said the back door to his home was always unlocked so the family could come and go as they pleased and use the bathroom and shower in the house. The family also still used the two extra bedrooms inside Parson’s home.

On Monday, March 27, 2023, .Everman police searched the converted, maroon shed (behind a larger house) where missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez and his family lived.
On Monday, March 27, 2023, .Everman police searched the converted, maroon shed (behind a larger house) where missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez and his family lived.

Singh also bought the children a play set and a trampoline that were set up in the back yard.

Noel is a shy boy, but is sweet, Parson said. Because of his disabilities, it could be difficult for his parents to care for him sometimes, but they always did their best, he said. According to authorities, Noel’s disabilities include a chronic lung disease that requires medical treatment and occasional oxygen treatment. He had never been enrolled in school, according to police.

When Noel’s twin half-siblings — now 5 months old — came along, things got a little tougher, Parson said.

Parson said Noel was jealous of the twins and sometimes would refuse to eat anything, leading him to occasionally become dangerously thin. Around November, he said, Rodriguez-Singh told him she tried to send Noel to his father in Mexico so he could receive more special attention, but the father either couldn’t or didn’t want to take him in. But, Rodriguez-Singh told Parson, the father’s sister agreed to take him in.

Parson said he isn’t sure where Noel’s aunt lives, but believes it is Mexico.

Police have said Rodriguez-Singh told investigators when they first asked about Noel on March 20 that he was living with his father in Mexico. The father had been deported at some point before Noel was born, but investigators were able to get in touch with him. The father told authorities that he did not know where Noel was and that he had never been able to meet his son, and police said they verified his statement.

When police were unable to find Noel, they issued an Amber Alert and later an Endangered Missing Person alert. Police said that Rodriguez-Singh avoided their attempts to contact her after the initial welfare check on March 20. Parson and Noel’s biological father have cooperated with the investigation, and Parson gave them permission to search his property, police said.

The day before police said the family left the U.S., Parson told the Star-Telegram, Singh drove him to the hospital for a medical operation. He was expecting the family to pick him up afterward, but every time he tried to call the parents he got a message that their phones had been disconnected.

Police said at news conferences Monday and Sunday that Rodriguez-Singh had a history of investigations and actions taken by Child Protective Services along with “an extensive” history of alcohol-related crimes.

Parson said Tuesday that Rodriguez-Singh had her children taken away after she crashed into a pole about two years ago with the children in the car. She was drunk, Parson said. He told the Star-Telegram she has been on probation for the last two years, was required to do random daily breathalyzer tests and hadn’t had any alcohol since she started probation.

Court records show that Rodriguez-Singh was sentenced to 10 years of probation in 2020 for a felony repeat conviction of driving while intoxicated. Tarrant County court records indicate a petition was filed Tuesday to revoke her probation. Police said they issued a warrant for Rodriguez-Singh on a charge of filing a false report.

Latest Stories

  • Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale was believed to be planning more attacks on local mall and family members

    ‘We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,’ said the police chief

  • AOC slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic comments over Nashville shooting: ‘Disgusting’

    Speaking to The Independent, the far-right Georgia congresswoman also seemed to suggest Jane Fonda's comments about anti-abortion activists could be linked to the tragedy

  • Saint John man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of toddler using a Ping-Pong ball

    On what was to be the first day of a five-week jury trial, Karrson Bennett changed his plea to guilty in the death of a Saint John toddler in September 2021. Bennett admitted he put a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth and intentionally caused the boy's death. While the publication ban protecting the boy's identity remains in effect, the publication bans governing the details of the court process Monday were lifted by Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of King's Bench. The day started with mo

  • Who is the Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?

    Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.

  • This woman bought cameras at the Murdaugh family auction. Here’s what she found on them

    Dawn Martin said she went to the auction because she closely followed the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just

  • Abducted 11-year-old rescued after police track child's iPad

    An 11-year-old girl who was abducted from Youngwood, Pennsylvania, was found on Monday after police used geolocation on her iPad to find her, according to the Westmoreland District Attorney's Office. Pennsylvania State Police then arrested Keith Lilliock, 43, and charged him with luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children, the DA's office said. The child told police she was riding her bike to Pittsburgh to visit her sister on Sunday when she stopped at a gas station to take a break.

  • Tennessee governor who signed permitless gun carry comes under fire after Nashville school shooting

    Suspect carried two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to police

  • Mom Hijacks Fox News Airwaves to Call for Gun Safety: ‘Aren’t You Guys Tired of Covering This?’

    Fox NewsA mother visiting Nashville took over the Fox News airwaves on Monday afternoon to call out the country’s lack of gun safety as yet another mass shooting unfolded at a Nashville school. As reporters and TV crews waited for a police press conference to start, the woman walked up to the microphone to say she was in town on a family vacation with her son and had survived a mass shooting last July. “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cov

  • Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson’s Family ‘Shaking. Crying’ After Nightmare of Nashville Massacre

    The gold medalist's two young children were temporarily in lockdown in their Nashville school

  • Nashville school shooting: Transgender killer who murdered three kids was ex-student who made 'manifesto' and maps of building

    A 28-year-old, who identified as transgender, has shot dead three children aged nine and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was once a student there, was killed by police after a confrontation with officers following the attack at the Covenant School. Police said the "lone zealot", who lived in Nashville, was armed with two assault-type weapons, and a handgun.

  • Nashville school shooting: What we know about killer Audrey Hale

    The attacker who killed six people at a Nashville school had reportedly warned a friend that something bad was about to happen minutes before the massacre. Audrey Hale, who identified as a transgender male and was a former student at the private Christian school in Tennessee, was shot dead by police after the killing spree. Averianna Patton said the 28-year-old sent her Instagram messages in which they talked about not wanting to live anymore and said that their family did not know what they were about to do.

  • Man charged in Toronto subway stabbing wanted in Newfoundland, docs suggest

    TORONTO — Court documents suggest the man accused in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at a Toronto subway station was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Newfoundland at the time. Toronto police say Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in the weekend stabbing. Court documents from Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court show a man with the same name and date of birth is wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching probation conditions. The

  • Two arrests after Florida father found fatally shot next to his unharmed four-year-old child

    The child’s mother, 25-year-old Rachel Moore, and her former stepfather Jason Layne Curtis, 53, have been arrested

  • Philippines' Marcos to shut out ICC after losing drugs war appeal

    Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said he would cut off contact with the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it rejected an appeal asking it to stop investigating his predecessor's lethal war on drugs. Thousands of Filipinos, mainly low-level dealers and users, were killed by police during Rodrigo Duterte's fierce crackdown on illicit drugs, with many more gunned down in mysterious circumstances. The ICC is investigating widespread allegations by human rights groups and victims of systematic executions and cover-ups by police, who say they killed suspects only in self-defence.

  • Transgender woman will serve sentence in male prison after stabbing partner

    Zara Jade was jailed after pleading guilty to six offences including false imprisonment, assault and robbery.

  • Head of Nashville school in shooting would 'run to' danger

    The head of the Christian elementary school in Nashville who was killed in a shooting there on Monday was described by friends as smart, loving and a rare female leader within a male-led religious culture. “If there was any trouble in that school, she would run to it, not from it,” Jackie Bailey said of her friend Katherine Koonce, head of The Covenant School. Koonce was one of six people killed in the shooting in Tennessee, including three 9-year-old children identified by police as Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney.

  • A school shooting victim's protesting parents were hauled out of Congress by Capitol police last week. Now another mass shooting has left 3 adults and 3 more children dead.

    Last week, Manuel and Patricia Oliver interrupted a House guns rights hearing and were removed at the request of Republican lawmakers.

  • RNC officer sentenced to 4 months in jail for assaulting former intimate partner

    RNC officer Noelle Laite has been sentenced to four months in jail followed by a year of probation for assaulting her former intimate partner and causing bodily harm. Judge Wayne Gorman delivered the verdict in provincial court in Corner Brook, reading out the key points from a lengthy sentencing decision. "In this case, the gravity of the offences committed by Ms. Laite are obvious," said Gorman. Laite wore a coat with the hood up and hunched forward as she entered the courtroom, where she sat

  • Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs

    HALIFAX — As a public inquiry prepares for the release of its final report into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, its findings are sure to refocus the spotlight on the RCMP's problem-plagued response to the 13-hour rampage that claimed 22 lives. Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs. Christoph