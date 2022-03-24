Owner granted bond in case involving SC woman who lost both arms in dog attack

A Honea Path man accused of owning a dangerous animal that attacked a woman who lost both her arms was granted a $15,000 bond Thursday.

Magistrate Susan Gladden set an initial appearance in General Sessions Court for Justin Minor for May 6.

Minor sniffled through the hearing, eyes red, and answered yes or no ma’am to most of the judge’s questions.

He appeared without an attorney, although he told the judge he had reached out to the public defender’s office.

Minor was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained. All are misdemeanors.

The owning of a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years in prison.

The three dogs, two pit bulls and a mixed breed, were seized by Abbeville Animal Control. Kyleen Waltman, 39, of Honea Path, suffered bite wounds all over her body, her family said, lost both her arms and colon and may lose her esophagus.

None of her family members appeared at the hearing.

The attack occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Monday on the street Minor lives on, Ball Road in Honea Path. A passerby was able to fend off the dogs by shooting at them with a pistol he carries for protection.

Waltman was airlifted to Prisma Health Greenville Hospital, where she was in critical but stable condition Wednesday.

A gofundme page set up to offset medical bills for Waltman had raised more than $47,000 bu Thursday morning.