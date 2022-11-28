Owner of ‘A Christmas Story’ House Goes Off On Actor From Film Taking Photos Outside With Fans

The house from the 1983 film “A Christmas Story” is up for sale and drawing lots of looky-loos, including an actor from the film, Yano Anaya, who drew some pretty serious ire from the home’s owner when he was caught taking photos with fans on the property.

In a video obtained by TMZ that was shot on Nov. 15, Anaya, who played Grover in the film, can be seen taking photos with what appears to be fans of the film outside on the house’s porch steps. Suddenly, the owner — reportedly named Brian Jones — yells at Anaya, telling him to leave pronto.

“Get the f—k off my house, now! Get the f—k out of here. I’m not kidding,” Jones is heard screaming in the footage. Anaya, seeming confused, begins to step down, but Jones continues to yell. “Beat it! Get the f—k out. Leave now! Get away from my property — don’t ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now, I’m serious,” Jones ordered, as he approaches Anaya. As he was walking away, Anaya appeared to try to reason with Jones, who then called Anaya a “scammer.”

In another clip of the incident, Jones was talking to another person, saying, “Do you know what this guy’s doing? You have no idea what a scammer, and what a loser this guy is.” Anaya asked Jones to tell him why he was being called that.

“Why don’t you talk to me about it so we can fix it?” Anaya asked, but the video ended with Jones walking away.

According to TMZ, Anayo and some of his “A Christmas Story” cast mates were interested in buying the home after it was put up for sale. Emmanuel Soba — Anayo’s business partner — says Jones’ blowup completely blindsided them as they had a positive phone conversation with Jones about potentially buying the home the day before the incident.

In an apology, Jones claimed he was concerned “fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house.”

“I have no association with any GoFundMe campaign. I am not selling the house through Go Fund Me, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretenses, thinking their money is going toward buying the house,” Jones told TMZ. “I am entertaining offers only from qualified buyers through my real estate broker.”

A GoFundMe was created by a volunteer member of Anaya’s group to raise money to buy the home, but that page is inactive.