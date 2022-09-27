Owner of beloved Coast food truck is opening a standalone restaurant in Jackson County

A beloved food truck bringing West Coast-style Mexican fare to South Mississippi is making a permanent home in Jackson County.

Rosita-Maria Zaldivar’s namesake, Rosita’s Dipping Tacos food truck, is becoming a standalone restaurant, she told the Sun Herald.

Rosita’s Taco Shop opens Tuesday on Washington Avenue in St. Martin.

“The transition has been fun,” Zaldivar said. “I thank everyone who has been so supportive.”

Zaldivar opened the food truck in October 2021. Here are some of the top-rated dishes:

Birria dipping quesatacos: Traditional corn tortillas, birria meat, melted cheese, cilantro, onions and lime juice with dipping consommé

Esquite: Mexican street corn served in a cup

Shrimp ceviche: Seafood toppings, lime juice, herbs, onions and other flavorings

Rosita’s food truck has more than 80 five-star reviews from customers.

If you go to Rosita’s new restaurant:

Address: 6819 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs (St. Martin)

Phone number: (228) 327-6005