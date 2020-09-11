How to make your own stimulus check — and stop waiting for Congress

For a while there, it was looking pretty certain that Americans were going to get another round of those $1,200 coronavirus "stimulus checks."

Democrats, Republicans and the White House all said they wanted to give out more money to relieve financial pain and stimulate the economy, and the U.S. House voted in May to provide fresh payments. But stimulus money was missing from a COVID-19 relief bill that was just introduced in the Senate — and promptly died.

If you could use another $1,200 right now, why wait around while Washington plays the usual games? Here's a better game: look around and find your own sources of cash, to give yourself a stimulus check. Check out these six ways to create one on your own.

1. Round up your long-lost money

View photos W. Scott McGill / Shutterstock More

You may have some money sitting out there, maybe in an old account, that you've totally forgotten about. That's surprisingly common.

It happens to 1 in 10 Americans, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, which says the states return $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners every year.

You can search what's in state databases of unclaimed funds by going to MissingMoney.com. There, you'll find out if you left any money in an old checking or savings account, or if you’re entitled to life insurance proceeds from relatives who've passed away. (You'll want to be more careful about notifying beneficiaries when you buy your own life insurance policy.)

You also should check with the IRS to see if there are any tax refunds you're missing.

You can amend your previous tax returns for up to three years if you were eligible for a refund but neglected to claim it. The tax agency recently put out a last call for taxpayers to claim more than $1.5 billion in refunds from 2016 returns filed in 2017.

2. Refinance your mortgage

View photos karen roach / Shutterstock More

If you're a homeowner with a mortgage, you might easily create a $1,200 stimulus payment for yourself by refinancing to one of today's lowest-ever mortgage rates.

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are currently averaging a record 2.86% in the long-running weekly survey from mortgage company Freddie Mac. With rates that low, 19.3 million homeowners could save an average $299 a month by refinancing, according to estimates from Black Knight.

Story continues