Own up or we will show your face on TV, Dutch police tell AZ Alkmaar thugs

Two West Ham fans (green jackets with faces visible) fight back after coming under attack following the final whistle of their 1-0 victory against AZ Alkmaar - De Fodi Images

Police have warned the Dutch hooligans who attacked West Ham supporters to hand themselves in by 4pm or face being shamed on television.

Close-up footage of the thugs who attacked friends and family of the players is due to be broadcast by officers stepping up their hunt for the culprits.

However, those who own up to officers on Tuesday have a chance to spare themselves from being at the centre of appeals. Most of those involved in the attack after West Ham's victory in Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final second leg are identifiable, officers claim.

Several of the attackers are already known and two have reported to a police station to admit their part in the fracas, according to the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

A television programme, named Opsporing Verzocht (investigation requested), is being broadcast locally this week to support officers. But police say if anyone involved in the attack wanted to ensure their photograph would not be broadcast, they have until 4pm Dutch time on Tuesday to report to the police.

West Ham fans, including the friends and families of players, had come under attack following the final whistle of their 1-0 victory at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

But the Dutch assailants were met with fierce resistance from the West Ham supporters, with pictures and footage from the night showing how individual fans had protected the families behind them by fighting off the attackers.

Security is now heightened ahead of the final in Prague on June 7, and the silence from Uefa over the issue on Friday suggests that officials may allow the process to run past West Ham's match against Fiorentina at the Fortuna Arena.

AZ are certain to be charged but the likes of Declan Rice, Said Benrahma, Flynn Downes and Michail Antonio could also face bans from Uefa competition unless they could persuade a commission these were exceptional circumstances.

The former West Ham captain, and Telegraph Sport columnist Joe Cole, who was at the game as a pundit, wrote that the players had no choice but to intervene.

West Ham hand 'Knollsy' Conference League final ticket after battling AZ thugs

Knollsy', the West Ham fan who fought off dozens of violent AZ Alkmaar ultras as the club reached their first European final in almost 50 years, has been given a ticket for the clash against Fiorentina.

There had been a clamour online for the lifelong West Ham supporter to get a ticket for the final and a West Ham source confirmed to Telegraph Sport the ticket had been arranged via the club.

Chris Knoll, 58, was greeted as a returning hero at West Ham's match against Leeds United last Sunday and received a standing ovation from supporters. Knoll had been filmed single-handedly repelling a group of violent fans as they attempted to attack West Ham supporters who made the trip to Holland for the Conference League semifinal against AZ.

He now has a black left eye as his souvenir from the trip but, between posing for selfies with fans, said: "We live to fight another day." "I am at work and when I got the call today, I nearly cried. I am, so pleased, so happy. I am made up," he told Mail Online.

"I know how difficult it is to get a ticket. I am so happy at this." Footage of the thugs who attacked friends and family of West Ham players will be broadcast as local police step up their hunt for those involved.

Prague police have studied what went wrong last Thursday and are confident that there will be no repeat inside the 19,300-capacity Eden Arena, where West Ham have been allocated 5,780 tickets.

“Of course we have registered the public order disturbances during the Conference League semi-final matches, and we are working on this information in preparation for the final match,” said Ondřej Moravčík, a spokesperson for the Prague Police.

AZ Alkmaar will be charged for the behaviour of their supporters despite a public apology and their fans were also banned last Sunday from the domestic Dutch league match against NEC Nijmegen.

The experience of the organisational chaos in Paris in last year’s Champions League final and the sight of AZ Alkmaar Ultras storming the West Ham section of their ground last Thursday has heightened fears over the security arrangements in Uefa competition.

Professor Clifford Stott, who co-authored the independent report into the 2022 Champions League final, believes that Uefa has not learnt from the mismanagement of that event and warned fans to be “extremely cautious” in Prague.

Uefa was found to bear “primary responsibility” for drastic failures in Paris that almost turned their showpiece fixture between Liverpool and Real Madrid into a “mass fatality catastrophe”.

