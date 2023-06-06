I Own Each Scent of the Body Mist That Sells Every 7 Seconds — Here’s How They Stack Up

Each one smells like a tropical vacation.

I’ve been obsessed with perfumes ever since I strolled into Bath and Body Works at the age of 10. I would basically bathe myself in floral, fruit, and vanilla scents without a care in the world. Decades later, and I still possess that same adoration — which is why I stocked up on Sol de Janeiro’s full lineup of vacation-ready body mists last month.

The popular Brazilian bodycare is known for its alluring fragrances. Namely, its Bum Bum Cream is well-known for its salted caramel and vanilla aroma, but the brand also has five body mists (with limited edition offerings circling in and out) that have been going viral for how good they smell.

Each body mist is inspired by a significant year in Brazilian culture and the word “cheirosa,” which doesn’t have an exact English translation, per the brand, but most closely means “to smell incredibly delicious.” The perfumes come in both full- and travel-size (8-ounces and 3-ounces, respectively) bottles, starting at $24. Even more impressive than the affordable price point is that one spray sells every seven seconds, according to Sol de Janeiro.

If you’re not sure which scent to add to your lineup, I tested and reviewed each one for you, below, so you can find your ideal Sol de Janeiro perfume.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62

Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 is the brand’s original perfume mist. Full of warm notes, such as pistachio and salted caramel, this best-selling mist has climbed its way to the top of my favorite perfumes list. It smells like walking on the beach during summer as you eat a vanilla ice cream cone that’s equally as sweet as it is comforting. Every time I wear this body spray, I receive a never-ending flow of compliments, and I’ll be keeping it in rotation as long as it’s sold.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor

The Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 is a close second in my lineup. Not to be confused with the 62 version, this pick was made for candy shop lovers, as it embodies notes of jasmine, lychee, and pink dragonfruit that are fruity and yummy. What I love most, though, is that this perfume isn’t overly sugary — it’s still delicate and soft.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Bom Dia Bright

The brand’s Bom Dia Bright scent brings a little something original — unlike the previous two, Cheirosa 40 adds a sensual touch of black amber, vanilla woods, and jasmine blooms. This is the ideal scent to wear to date night or for girls’ night out.

Rio Radiance

The brightest out of all the mists, in my opinion, is Rio Radiance. If you’re looking for something that smells like sunshine, island tunes, and ocean dips, then this is the spray for you. It’s light, easy to wear, and includes hints of florals, coco, and ylang ylang. Think of it as your everyday spray that requires little to no thinking.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 71

Last but not least is Cheirosa 71. This is the sweetest of them all, and truthfully, may be too candied for some. But if indulging in caramelized vanilla, toasted macadamia, and tonka beans sounds like heaven, then you may have just found your perfect scent. I also want to note that this warm choice is ideal for colder months, though it works just as well during the summer.

The original Cheirosa 62 may be my most-loved Sol de Janeiro fragrance, but yours may be different. The only real way to find out? Order a scent or two for yourself — or experience a few with this Passport to Paradise bundle that has three mists for $65. Believe me, you won’t regret it.



