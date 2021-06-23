Own goals at the Euros: Martin Dubravka the latest player to suffer OG embarrassment

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

There have previously been just nine own goals in the history of the European Championship, but seven more have been added to that tally at Euro 2020 alone in a bizarre group stage so far.

The latest incident came during Slovakia’s final Group E game against Spain, with Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka watching the ball cannon off his crossbar, loop high into the net, and... go on off his hands after he got his bearing completely wrong on his goalline.

With seven own goals scored so far at Euro 2020, that tally is only bettered by one player at a single Euros in history - Michel Platini with nine goals at Euro '84.

Merih Demiral kicked things off with, fittingly, the first goal of the tournament as his own goal set Italy on their way to a 3-0 win over Turkey on June 11.

Wojciech Szczesny is the first, but certainly not the last, goalkeeper on the list this summer as Slovakia beat Poland 2-1 on June 14.

A day later, Mats Hummels clumsily finished into his own net to give France a 1-0 win over Germany - but Joachim Low's men benefitted hugely just four days later.

Germany were 1-0 down against Portugal on June 19, but own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro turned the game on its head as the Germans went on to win 4-2.

Finland ‘keeper Lukas Hradecky was unfortunate to deflect the ball in against Belgium after a fine performance on June 21, while it was more difficult to explain how Martin Dubravka managed to punch the ball into his own net for Slovakia vs Spain on June 23.

With the knockout stages to come, there is still time for OG to leapfrog Platini into top spot...

